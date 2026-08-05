Atlanta Falcons What we learned from the Falcons’ seventh training camp practice The quarterbacks were efficient, but three turnovers gave the defense the edge. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) works out at training camp Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 10 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — For a moment, two referees from the Falcons’ seventh training camp practice looked at each other, conversed and truly didn’t know what to rule. One blew a whistle. The other didn’t. They debated. They never found a solution. Perhaps it was new for them, too. The Falcons on Wednesday, for what’s said to be the first time in at least two coaching staffs, had a live tackling period during a training camp practice. Some opted to tackle, others didn’t. The referees’ rulings varied. But the collective blend of pads and tackling generated an energy, an intensity, that hasn’t shown itself often to begin training camp.

Here’s everything we learned from Wednesday’s practice, the Falcons’ seventh session in eight days. Tagovailoa fully participates, he and Penix both throw first interceptions For the first time this training camp, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant. He went through every drill and had his most extensive day of 11-on-11s, going 5-for-7 with an interception. Tagovailoa’s giveaway came on an underneath route to the left side. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell made a diving snag. The pass didn’t appear catchable for Tagovailoa’s target. But soon thereafter, Tagovailoa delivered his best throw of training camp, a layered pass over linebacker Josh Woods’ outstretched arms and into the hands of receiver Drake London, who didn’t have to break stride to make the catch.

Tagovailoa also scrambled twice, a noticeable step forward from previous practices. Here’s his passing chart, courtesy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new data tool.

Michael Penix Jr. was an efficient 8-for-9 in 7-on-7s, including a 20-yard shot down the right side to London and three completions beyond 10 yards. He also tossed an interception, launching one downfield to undrafted rookie receiver Keelan Marion. Defensive back Sydney Brown made a diving catch in the end zone, winning a 50/50 ball with Marion. Penix also threw a nice deep ball to receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. during one-on-ones for a touchdown. He’s thrown several accurate passes to the left pylon this training camp. Here’s a look at Penix’s chart: Best of the rest Undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand went unblemished, going 5-for-5, but all of his throws were underneath. Here’s his chart:

Cooper Rush took more snaps and went through warmups before Strand, a sign the veteran might have surpassed the 22-year-old on the team’s depth chart. Rush completed 7 of 9 passes, though he also didn’t push the ball downfield. Both quarterbacks participated in a blitz period, where the Falcons’ defense sent additional pressure and forced the ball to come out sooner. Here’s Rush’s chart: Falcons go through first practice without Walker The Falcons had a short turnaround from Tuesday’s practice, which meant little time to piece together a replacement plan for outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who suffered a torn ACL in an 11-on-11 drill late in the session.

“That’s tough,” outside linebackers coach John Timu said Wednesday. “We all know what he means to this team, especially the guys in the room. When he comes in, we feel him. When he says something, we feel him. So, yes, huge loss, because we know the value he presents to the team.” The Falcons started cross-training defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus at defensive end, though it’s not inherently linked to Walker’s injury. Cross-training, Timu said, will happen with other players as well. Samson Ebukam and Cameron Thomas got the majority of snaps with the starting defense. Thomas has a chance to fill one of Walker’s strong suits: edge setting. “He always looks good,” Timu said of Thomas. “He’s another guy that, his style of play is what he brings to the table, especially on first and second down.” The Falcons might lean on third-year pro Bralen Trice to replace Walker’s pass rush impact. Trice is a third-round pick in 2024 who missed the past two years with knee injuries.

Timu said he’s seen a “huge improvement” from Trice, whom he coached previously at the University of Washington. “No. 1, he’s got to take care of his body, stay healthy,” Timu said. “Losing him for the last two years for a full season, that’s tough for anybody. So, easing him back into it, being aggressive and smart with his approach to practice because I don’t have any issue with him playing football.” Pearce still present, ramping up While the Falcons await the NFL’s decision on a potential James Pearce Jr. suspension, the second-year outside linebacker remains involved at training camp practices. He’s still ramping up in his acclimation process, working largely with the second- and third-string defensive lines, but he’s been disruptive. Timu said Pearce looks “good,” and his acclimation plan has gone accordingly. “It is what it is,” Timu said when asked if the NFL’s investigation is weighing on Pearce. “So, as he takes on each and every day — every day has its own journey and adventure, and he’s got to take each day by the arms. He’s got to crush them. So, it’s been good.”

Another day of tackle, linebacker rotations The Falcons continued their three-way rotation at right tackle, as Michael Jerrell, Ethan Onianwa and Brandon Walton got snaps with the starting offense. There remained no sign of Jawaan Taylor, the presumptive starter who’s still rehabbing an elbow injury. Christian Harris got the majority of snaps next to Divine Deablo on the Falcons’ defense, but rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. received first-team snaps once more as well. Phillips forces fumble On a turnover-heavy day for the offense, cornerback Clark Phillips III put a punctuation point on the defense’s takeaway efforts, punching the ball loose from rookie receiver Zachariah Branch’s control. Cornerback Cobee Bryant dove on it and secured possession in the end zone. The Falcons have a deep cornerback room. Phillips, who’s worked largely with the second- and third-string defense in training camp, will need to keep making plays to secure his spot on the roster. Bates misses another practice Jessie Bates III didn’t practice for the second consecutive day. He spent most of the session riding a stationary bike with a group of injured players, then later joined his teammates on the sideline.