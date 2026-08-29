Tagovailoa starts, Falcons top Dolphins 17-12 in preseason finale

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The Falcons went 2-1 in the exhibition season.

The Falcons went 2-1 in the exhibition season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Falcons took a lengthy look at their starters and survived a second-half push to earn a 17-12 victory over the Dolphins on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the win, the Falcons close their first preseason under coach Kevin Stefanski with a 2-1 record.

Tua Tagovailoa started at quarterback for the Falcons and played the first three drives surrounded by a vast majority of starters. Dolphins fans booed their former signal-caller multiple times.

Tagovailoa went 7-for-8 passing for 95 yards, headlined by a 37-yard catch-and-run by tight end Kyle Pitts on a quick pass to the right flat. None of Tagovailoa’s pass attempts traveled more than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage.