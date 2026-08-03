Maxwell Class 6A region projections

The Maxwell Ratings, compiled by mathematician and Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell, have projected the region finishes of all 415 football-playing schools in the GHSA. The projections are based on historical scores, with the most recent season weighing most heavily. Teams that did unusually well, or poorly, in 2025 are projected to regress toward the mean. The ratings do not consider changes in player personnel or coaching staff. Below are Maxwell’s projections and a brief look at how Class 6A shapes up in 2026. Added this season is each team’s projected finish in the GHSA’s PSR (Post Season Rankings), which determine playoff teams and seeds. The difference between projected team strength (class rank) and the PSR is largely the result of schedule strength that might help or hurt a team in playoff seeding.