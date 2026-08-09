Dublin coach is longest tenured in 2A, closing in on 300 career victories

Roger Holmes is entering his 25th season as Dublin’s coach, the longest tenure at the same school of any 2A coach. Holmes is closing in on 300 career victories and stands at 288-126-1. He won 73 of those at Beech in Tennessee. In 2025, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ranked Dublin’s hiring of Holmes in 2002 as the 23rd-best this century in the Georgia High School Association.
- 25: Roger Holmes, Dublin
- 15: Ron Duncan, Screven County
- 14: James Leonard, Aquinas
- 12: Josh Alexander, Athens Academy
- 11: Davis Russell, Bremen
- 10: Brad Gordon, Mount Zion (Carroll)
- 10: Lance Helton, Jeff Davis
- 10: Von Lassiter, Bleckley County
- 9: Brandon Tull, Glenn Hills
- 9: Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian
- 8: Josh Groce, Gordon Lee
- 8: Jeff Hunnicutt, Model
- 7: Cherard Freeman, Bryan County
- 7: Rob Patton, Social Circle
- 7: Jeff Poston, Dade County
- 6: Ronnie Baker, Laney
- 6: Michael Holland, Oglethorpe County
- 6: Shane Lasseter, Heard County
- 6: Tommy Lewis, Landmark Christian
- 5: Mac Bryan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
- 5: Jonathan DeLay, Thomasville
- 5: Keith Hatcher, ACE Charter
- 4: Frank Barden, Christian Heritage
- 4: Marlo East, Jefferson County
- 4: Roone Gable, Chattooga
- 4: Wayne Groves, Darlington
- 4: Joel Harvin, Putnam County
- 4: Darius Redman, Utopian Academy
- 4: Lee Shaw, Metter
- 4: Robert Walsh, Whitefield Academy
- 3: Phillip Brown, Dodge County
- 3: Terrence Edwards, Mount Vernon
- 3: Brandon Haywood, Pepperell
- 3: Jesse Hicks, East Laurens
- 3: Josh McFather, Brooks County
- 2: Connie Arnold, Mount Paran Christian
- 2: Aaron Avery, Armuchee
- 2: Jason Cameron, Calvary Day
- 2: Gene Clemons, Josey
- 2: Jackson Dean, Berrien
- 2: Rance Gillespie, Rabun County
- 2: Moses Green, Savannah
- 2: Lenny Gregory, Commerce
- 2: Mark Hollars, Banks County
- 2: Jon Richt, Prince Avenue Christian
- 2: Justin Roberts, Eagle’s Landing Christian
- 2: Jeff Schmidlkofer, Trinity Christian
- 2: Wesley Tankersley, Fitzgerald
- 2: Brad Watkins, Mount Pisgah Christian
- 2: Thad Williams, Bacon County
- 1: Billy Blizzard, Gordon Central
- 1: Cornelius Brown, Cook
- 1: Mark Buchanan, King’s Ridge Christian
- 1: Damon Dawson, Mount Bethel Christian
- 1: Zach Grage, Vidalia
- 1: Scott Hamilton, Fellowship Christian
- 1: Jason Howard, Coosa
- 1: Alec Lemon, Walker
- 1: Kenny Miller, Washington
- 1: David Nichols, Fannin County
- 1: Trae Owens, Providence Christian
- 1: Dondrial Pinkins, Jasper County
- 1: Dwight Smith, Swainsboro