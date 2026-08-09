Dublin coach is longest tenured in 2A, closing in on 300 career victories

Dublin coach Roger Holmes is surrounded by Fighting Irish players following their 42-32 win over Brooks County during the Class 2A championship game at the Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. (Adam Krohn/AJC 2019)

Roger Holmes is entering his 25th season as Dublin’s coach, the longest tenure at the same school of any 2A coach. Holmes is closing in on 300 career victories and stands at 288-126-1. He won 73 of those at Beech in Tennessee. In 2025, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ranked Dublin’s hiring of Holmes in 2002 as the 23rd-best this century in the Georgia High School Association.