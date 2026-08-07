Atlanta Falcons Lions’ Gibbs passes Bijan as highest-paid RB; Falcons put Jalon Walker on IR The financial margins are narrow but favor Gibbs. Running back Bijan Robinson during Atlanta Falcons practice, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Daniel Flick 13 hours ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons star Bijan Robinson’s stint as the highest-paid running back in the NFL lasted all of 2 ½ days. The Lions gave Jahmyr Gibbs a three-year, $75.75 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. Gibbs’ deal also comes with $51.5 million guaranteed. Those numbers are eerily similar — and narrowly higher — than the contract Robinson signed Tuesday. The Falcons inked Robinson to a three-year, $75 million contract with $51 million guaranteed. Robinson and Gibbs participated in hold-ins together, and they shared discussions about it. “Hang in there” was the constant message, Robinson said. Both were at their respective team’s practices but didn’t do any drills, instead watching off to the side and waiting for their contract situation to end.

Gibbs’ hold-in lasted two days longer. He was ultimately rewarded by the slimmest of margins — and he, if only financially, wins this round of the comparison between two of the NFL’s brightest young stars. “Obviously we talk a lot just because we’re in the same conversation,” Robinson said Wednesday. “The Bijan-Gibbs debate is actually cool to see. It actually helps us both out because every single Sunday or whenever they would play, we’re always trying to compete against each other. “To have a guy like that, and I can compete with in whatever game he’s playing in and whatever game I’m playing in, we just know that we got to give our best effort. So it’s cool to experience that.” Robinson and Gibbs have been in lockstep for over three years.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Robinson at No. 8 overall, while the Lions nabbed Gibbs at No. 12 overall. Robinson holds the edge over Gibbs in rushing (3,910 to 3,580) and receiving (1,738 to 1,449) yards, but Gibbs has more total touchdowns (49 to 34).

They’ll face off this season, as the Falcons host the Lions on Dec. 6 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Friendly competition is a given. But don’t expect any animosity — Robinson wanted Gibbs to get paid, and well-compensated at that. “I hope he gets the most out of what he deserves, because he deserves it all,” Robinson said. “It’s definitely a cool feeling to see two offensive weapons that got drafted in the same class, and now we’re going into our fourth year, we’re talking about extensions. “It’s just a testament to what God blessed us with and who we are as people.” Walker to IR, Falcons make corresponding move The Falcons made a roster move Thursday evening, placing outside linebacker Jalon Walker on injured reserve and claiming safety Keidron Smith off waivers from the Jets.