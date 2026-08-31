Georgia Bulldogs 5-star UGA commit Jayden Wade discusses his recruiting process No. 1 junior QB prospect has made it clear he’s still locked in with Georgia football. 5-star QB Jayden Wade celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass for IMG Academy on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Bradenton, Fla. Wade is currently committed to Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 43 minutes ago Share

BRADENTON, Fla. - Jayden Wade seems to have all the answers on the football field. The longtime 5-star Georgia football commitment threw for three touchdowns and ran for another 78-yard score for IMG Academy on Saturday night. It was a performance that lived up to his billing as the nation’s No. 1 junior QB prospect for 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He completed nine of his 12 pass attempts (75% completion percentage) for 192 yards. The IMG Academy star added 81 yards on the ground on just three carries. That was just his first half. That stat line stacked the scoreboard en route to a 59-10 runaway win against Cornerstone Christian. He did not play in the second half.

Wade made a silent commitment to UGA prior to his sophomore season. Then he went public with that verbally last November, the day after he saw the Dawgs wallop Texas. That said, given the unstable reality of 5-star QB recruiting — especially at UGA — there are a few questions surrounding Wade’s future. Wade, much like his game performance this weekend, had all the answers on those matters, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder spoke at length exclusively with DawgNation on several topics, including the big ones like:

When is his next visit to UGA?

Does he have any other visits scheduled to rival schools?

Is he close to shutting down his recruitment?

What are his thoughts on reclassifying to the 2027 class and getting to Athens a year early?

What’s the status of his current pledge to UGA?

Wade was just as surgical with those answers as he was leading the IMG Academy offense during a game where those driving by needed to have their windshield wipers on medium. At least. IMG Academy 5-star QB Jayden Wade stays warm on the sidelines against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Bradenton, Fla. Wade is currently committed to Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) When is Jayden Wade’s next visit to UGA? Wade will be in Athens for the Sept. 14 game against Western Kentucky. That’s his only scheduled visit right now to UGA or any other school. “Yeah, speaking about the Western Kentucky game,” he said. “I’ve set a schedule up and I’m going to that game in September.” That’s the week that IMG Academy has a bye. It will allow him to spend multiple days in Athens.

“That’s the only one I’ve got scheduled,” he said. Could Wade shut down his recruitment soon? The biggest buzz surrounding Wade’s recruitment right now would be the matter of him potentially shutting down his recruitment. Rivals National Insider Steve Wiltfong brought it up recently. His reporting resources are extensive. Wade confirmed that’s come up around his family and advisers. “It has been talked about for sure,” he said. “But I still want to have my options open just to see what’s out there [with] all the other coaches and to see how and what they talk about.” “I’m for sure locked in with Georgia, but it’s not shut down.”

Is he planning any other visits to see any competing schools at this time? “No, not yet,” he said. Is there a chance he reclassifies to a 2027 prospect? Perhaps the hardest part for committed elite prospects these days is constantly having to restate the strength of their decision. It feels to them like they’re making up their bed every day. With Wade, there’s another matter entirely there. It is not just his commitment status, but his high school classification. The current trend for QBs with his skill set is to reclassify up and get to the college level faster. Could he reclassify from a 2028 prospect to 2027? That would make this season his last in high school. He’d skip his senior year to go straight to college.

“It’s been talked about my reclassing up, but I’m going to stay down,” he said. “I’m going to stay in my class and get the full development because when I get to the next level it’s so big about the mental.” “I want to make sure I’m prepared and ready for that stage.” Wade gets that question a lot because of his skill set. If anyone doesn’t think he’s college-ready right now, they will be after his second season starting at IMG Academy this fall. He’s got a huge arm and is a true home run hitter under center. Not just a dual threat. The 5-star has been laser timed at a 4.49 in the 40. Throw in his 4.19 in the pro agility shuttle. An elite time for an NFL Draft receiver prospect would be 4.10 seconds for that drill. That presents an alpha example of a dual-threat passer. Yet those who see Wade every day stress that the mental side is his greatest strength. He’s an apex competitor and puts in extreme effort to make sure his team is successful every week.

Why would he skip his senior year? It’s a legitimate question, even though the data doesn’t show immediate college success for elite HS quarterbacks. Former Georgia QB Julian “JuJu” Lewis reclassified and skipped his junior season. There are significant financial incentives to consider, but also the chance to get to college development faster. That’s just not as big of a worry at a football factory like IMG Academy. The support structure there is unheard of at the high school level. A lot of FCS schools would gladly swap their facility footprints and program resources for what IMG Academy offers its student-athletes. If IMG Academy were in Georgia, the only college programs that offer significantly better resources than that high school program would be Georgia, Georgia Tech and likely Georgia Southern. 5-star sophomore QB Jayden Wade enjoys himself at the Georgia-Texas game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Wade committed to UGA the day after the game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) What is the current status of his commitment to Georgia football?

Wade spoke at length about what keeps him connected to Georgia. He shared why he still believes UGA is the best fit for his future. That 1-on-1 interview will be part of an extended “DawgNation Conversation” on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” program that will stream on Wednesday evening. The gist of what he had to say can best be summed up here. “What keeps me connected to Georgia is the loyalty they have shown,” Wade said. “They chose me when nobody else saw something in me and they saw something in me. They’ve been loyal to me ever since the eighth grade. They offered me in eighth grade. “I think it’s that loyalty and there’s a lot of stuff I can do no one has ever done there,” he said. “That’s my goal. I can win a Heisman there that no quarterback has ever done at Georgia. I can do that there.