Georgia Tech Georgia Tech hoping new DC Jason Semore improves takeaway issues The Yellow Jackets ranked 129th in interceptions, 108th in turnover margin last season. Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Jason Semore (left) runs a drill with the defense during the first day of practice Monday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 23 hours ago Share

Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Jason Semore’s defenses, with his aggressive 4-2-5 scheme, typically rack up interceptions. Semore’s defense at Southern Mississippi recorded a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 23 interceptions last season, which followed back-to-back top-40 performances in his two seasons at Marshall. Semore said Wednesday that collectively his Yellow Jackets defense is not where it needs to be with ball-hawking skills through three days of fall camp. “A lot of people ask me those questions a lot, how you get a bunch of interceptions and all those things — catch it,” he said. “You watch college football games all across the country and there’s a reason that there’s a stereotype that defensive players can’t catch — because they can’t. We’re doing our best to develop all our ball skills. We’re doing our best to learn the scheme in a way that allows us to be comfortable and confident and go attack the ball.”

Tech recorded just four interceptions last season, which was tied for 129th in FBS. The Jackets also recorded a turnover margin of minus-6, which ranked No. 108 in FBS. Although Tech won nine games with a defense that struggled to create turnovers, it lost four of its last five games, including an eighth straight to Georgia. With the loss of several starters, including three from last year’s secondary, a similar turnover output in 2026 will not get the job done. Semore, who previously was a defensive analyst (2019-20) and linebackers coach (2022) for Tech, is looking to change that. He returned in January to run the defense for the Yellow Jackets, succeeding Blake Gideon, who left to return to Texas as the defensive passing game coordinator. After previous stints at Southern Miss (2025), Marshall (2023-24) and Valdosta State (2021) as defensive coordinator, Semore is ready to lift Georgia Tech’s defense and build on last season’s overall success.

Fifth-year linebacker Kyle Efford said Wednesday that “there’s always improvement to be made across the board,” from the front seven to the second and third levels of the unit.