Georgia Bulldogs Is Gunner Stockton draftable? Former NFL scout breaks down Georgia players NFL personnel expert evaluates 11 Bulldogs who could be the latest in Kirby Smart’s long line of draft picks. One former NFL scout said of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center), pictured being tackled against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff game in January: "He’s a talented kid and a great leader, but we have to see if the traits equate to the NFL.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart churns out NFL players like no other coach in college football, but most are a work in progress. Growth and improvement are part of development, and part of what has made UGA players so attractive to NFL teams is their ability to embrace hard work and willingness to be coached. Smart’s Georgia teams have produced 84 draft picks and 21 first-round selections over his 10 years leading the program, including 63 draft picks and 15 first-rounders over the past six years with his recruits in place. The Bulldogs figure to have more NFL-ready players selected in the 2027 draft (April 29-May 1 in Washington, D.C.).

Safety KJ Bolden, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Chris Cole have the potential to be among the first 32 selected, per one NFL expert with knowledge of the draft evaluation process. Here’s a critical analysis of some of Georgia’s top NFL prospects from an NFL personnel expert, noting that the expert said he expects improvement and development from each of the following players this season: Defensive back Khalil Barnes He’s instinctual, but there are questions to answer this season: Does he have the length? Is he twitchy? What’s he like in man coverage? He’ll be a nice fit for what Kirby does. He’s good down in coverage, but we’re not sure he’s great in the post. He’s more of a zone curl-flat player who’s aggressive in run support.” Center Drew Bobo “He’s smart, can anchor the offensive line, positions himself well. Not a big-time drive blocker, so he’s a space guy that works well to the second level with good angles. You can tell he’s a coach’s kid because he plays the game really smart.”

Safety KJ Bolden “He’s a little long in his movements, but he should be a good press safety. He has good cover skills and is more so a strong safety than a free safety. A little bit hip stiff, but he can handle covering a tight end. He needs to work on his flexibility and hopefully become better in coverage.”

Linebacker Chris Cole “He often plays detached from the line of scrimmage. He’s like a safety, not a prototypical outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He’s good in coverage, a little bit stiff. He’s a space player, but with his size he may play outside ‘backer in a 4-3 scheme. “He’s long, he’s aggressive and he’s good in zone coverage, not great in man-to-man coverage. The role Georgia plays him in is perfect for him. He’s a hybrid ‘backer with upside. Tailback Nate Frazier “He’s a good player, but nothing special. A straight-ahead guy. He’s a hard-running kid. A bit north-and-south, not a lot of make-you-miss. A little bit upright, but a strong runner who runs through arm tackles. I’ll be interested to see how he catches the ball out of the backfield on a consistent basis.” Offensive tackle Earnest Greene III “He’s probably going to end up being a right tackle in the league. He doesn’t have great foot speed, but he has great length and good size. He’s really good in a gap scheme but not as effective in space as a left tackle should be. I’m sure he’ll be working on that flexibility.” Edge Gabe Harris “There needs to be more tape on him. He hasn’t played a ton of snaps. He’s long and has good size, but he’s somewhat stiff. He plays the run well, but there are plays he doesn’t finish the rush.”