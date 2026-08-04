In his 42nd year coaching, Marist’s Chadwick ties GHSA record for tenure

Marist’s Alan Chadwick has tied a GHSA record this season held by retired Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell. Each coached 42 seasons at one school. Only Luther Welsh, with 43, has more Georgia seasons as a head coach overall. Welsh coached at six schools, most memorably Thomson. Chadwick is 20 victories behind Campbell’s state-record 477 career wins.
Here are the most tenured coaches in Class 5A by years:
- 42 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
- 23 - Eric Williams, Maynard Jackson
- 18 - Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro
- 16 - Danny Britt, Benedictine
- 15 - Chris Smith, Madison County
- 10 - Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
- 10 - Kevin Smith, Perry
- 8 - Conor Foster, Cartersville
- 8 - Steve Robinson, Drew
- 8 - Jason Strickland, Ware County
- 7 - Chad Frazier, Whitewater
- 7 - Steve Gates, Cass
- 7 - Matt Napier, LaGrange
- 6 - Jay Cawthon, Eastside
- 6 - Tony Welch, Jenkins
- 5 - Keenan Grissett, Richmond Academy
- 5 - Corey Johnson, Forest Park
- 5 - Lonnie Jones, Tucker
- 5 - Travis Noland, Jefferson
- 5 - Tommy Watson, Harris County
- 4 - Marion Bell, Southwest DeKalb
- 4 - Umbrah Brown, Central (Carrollton)
- 4 - Matt Dobson, Statesboro
- 4 - Ed Dudley, Blessed Trinity
- 4 - Joel Kight, M.L. King
- 4 - Adam Miller, Centennial
- 4 - Eric Quarles, Cross Keys
- 4 - Shane Sams, Warner Robins
- 4 - Johnny Teemer, Eagle’s Landing
- 3 - Dustin Adkins, Ola
- 3 - Reginald Austin, Mays
- 3 - Kevin Barnes, Lithonia
- 3 - Kendrick Callier, Stockbridge
- 3 - Dustin Canon, East Forsyth
- 3 - David Cooper, Starr’s Mill
- 3 - Tyler Jones, Cambridge
- 3 - Andy Scott, Woodland (Cartersville)
- 2 - Ben Arnold, Lithia Springs
- 2 - Tommy Atha, Cedartown
- 2 - Niketa Battle, Banneker
- 2 - Mario Drayton, Northview
- 2 - Pete Fominaya, Sprayberry
- 2 - Kevon Glenn, Dutchtown
- 2 - Bernard Goodrum, Griffin
- 2 - Lee Hutto, Evans
- 2 - Justin Montgomery, Jones County
- 2 - Donavan Odom, Johnson (Gainesville)
- 2 - Michael Perry, Flowery Branch
- 2 - Chris Prewett, Dalton
- 1 - Antonio Andrews, Mundy’s Mill
- 1 - Paul Carter, Allatoona
- 1 - Russell DeMasi, Winder-Barrow
- 1 - Darren DeMeio, Union Grove
- 1 - Dante Ferguson, Arabia Mountain
- 1 - Austin Hamilton, Chattahoochee
- 1 - Michael Hilbert, Villa Rica
- 1 - Howard Jordan, Groves
- 1 - Adam Pullen, St. Pius
- 1 - Deuce Roberson, Druid Hills
- 1 - Scott Roberts, Wayne County
- 1 - Anthony Williams, Locust Grove