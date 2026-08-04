In his 42nd year coaching, Marist’s Chadwick ties GHSA record for tenure

Alan Chadwick became Marist's head coach in 1985. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Only one other coach has more seasons as a head coach overall with 43.

Only one other coach has more seasons as a head coach overall with 43.

Marist’s Alan Chadwick has tied a GHSA record this season held by retired Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell. Each coached 42 seasons at one school. Only Luther Welsh, with 43, has more Georgia seasons as a head coach overall. Welsh coached at six schools, most memorably Thomson. Chadwick is 20 victories behind Campbell’s state-record 477 career wins.

Here are the most tenured coaches in Class 5A by years: