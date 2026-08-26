Atlanta Braves Iglesias holds on to give Braves 4-3 win over Dodgers Albies provides game-winning hit in eighth Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 7 minutes ago Share

In a battle of two of the National League’s top teams, and in the Braves’ fifth straight game against a first-place squad, Ozzie Albies played the role of hero with a two-out single into center field that broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth and gave the NL East-leading Braves a 4-3 win over the Dodgers at Truist Park on Tuesday. Albies, hitting right-handed against left-handed Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott, took a 2-0 slider down in the zone and served it into center for the game-winner. In the top of the ninth, closer Raisel Iglesias watched a deep fly ball off the bat of Shohei Ohtani soar to the warning track in left and go off the glove of Lane Thomas. The leadoff triple for Ohtani put Iglesias in grave danger of blowing the lead.

But Iglesias struck out Freddie Freeman and got Mookie Betts to hit a short chopper to shortstop. And after intentionally walking Max Muncy, got Tommy Edman to fly out to center. The Braves (77-55) improved to 17-5 in series openers at home, 20-19 in one-run games and 66-2 when leading after eight innings. A 3-3 game through 5 1/2 innings turned into a battle of bullpens. Dylan Lee, Víctor Mederos and Dylan Dodd, respectively, all combined to put up zeros to bridge the gap to Iglesias. Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow hadn’t pitched since May 6 because of a back injury. He returned to the mound Tuesday and immediately found himself in trouble in the first inning.

Singles by Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson brought Mauricio Dubón to the plate with one out, and Dubón lined a two-strike single to right, making it 1-0. Dubón was hitting cleanup in the order for just the third time this season.

Michael Harris II made it 2-0 with a two-strike single of his own rolled into right field. Ozzie Albies made a 3-0 game with a sacrifice fly to deep center. Albies’ 13 sacrifice flies this season are a Braves’ franchise record, surpassing the 12 that both Hank Aaron and Del Crandall totaled in 1960. The Dodgers (80-52) came right back with a 2-spot in the second, getting RBI singles from the bottom two hitters in the order, Alek Thomas and Hunter Feduccia, respectively. Elder struck out Shohei Ohtani with two on and two out to end the inning. In the fourth, Alex Call’s soft single to right center scored Tommy Edman, making it a 3-3 game. Elder didn’t allow another run from there, and although he didn’t have his best night, battled to complete six innings. He allowed eight hits and struck out five while throwing 95 pitches. The top four hitters in the Dodgers’ order — Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy — went a combined 1-for-12