Atlanta Braves

Holmes struggles, Braves stifled by Diamondbacks again to lose series

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes delivers to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes delivers to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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9 minutes ago

Grant Holmes had two straight outstanding starts leading into Saturday, holding the Yankees and Marlins scoreless. The performances were much needed for a team trying to avoid exhausting its pitching staff by October.

But this time Holmes unraveled against the Diamondbacks — notably a National League playoff contender — and didn’t make it through the fourth inning.

The Braves lost 10-3 as Holmes was charged six runs on six hits in 3-2/3 innings at Truist Park. He also walked three and surrendered a two-run homer on a low-placed slider that Nolan Arenado scooped out.

There will be overreaction about Holmes’ showing, particularly given how effective he’d been prior to it, but it only adds to the question of whether he’ll remain in the rotation. Holmes has been a solid starter, but there’s more to the equation — and youngster AJ Smith-Shawver is looming, giving the team another starting option that could push Holmes to the bullpen if the former is used as more than just a spot starter.

In the immediacy of it all, the Braves dropped their second straight to Arizona. It was also the second consecutive evening their offense floundered against Diamondbacks pitching.

The Braves’ offense has managed two runs over 18 innings in this series. Arizona starters Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez — a duo that’ll be featured in the postseason — held the Braves to two runs on seven hits in 13 innings. They combined for 12 strikeouts without a walk. The Braves also went scoreless in five innings against the Diamondbacks’ bullpen.

A defining stat: The Braves went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position Saturday. That’s also their series total as the team didn’t have anyone reach second base Friday night.

The Braves will try to avoid getting swept Sunday when Bryce Elder (8-7, 4.03) faces former Braves righty Michael Soroka (8-3, 2.92). This will be Soroka’s second time facing the Braves at Truist Park.