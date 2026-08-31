Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football well-represented on NFL rosters following cut down day Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Cash Jones (32) and Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch (17) chat during the Falcons’ rookie minicamp at the team’s training facility on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 20 minutes ago Share

Sunday was a big day in the NFL world, as teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players. And Georgia players are featured throughout NFL rosters. For some former Bulldogs, they officially made an NFL team for the first time. Three undrafted free agents made the cut, as the Minnesota Vikings kept wide receiver Dillon Bell and punter Brett Thorson. The Chicago Bears also kept long snapper Beau Gardner. In total, 11 members from last year’s Georgia team made NFL rosters. The Bulldogs had eight players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. It marks the second straight year two Georgia undrafted free agents made the roster of the Vikings. Chaz Chambliss and Benjamin Yurosek did so last season.

Two Bulldogs found new homes this weekend via trade. The Dallas Cowboys sent a third- and sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick. The Steelers took Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts traded a sixth-round pick for offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and a seventh-round pick. Van Pran-Granger had spent his first two NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. A number of former Bulldogs were cut this weekend, including Mecole Hardman, Channing Tindall, Azeez Ojulari, Dominic Lovett, Dan Jackson, Cash Jones, Noah Thomas, Malik Herring, Monty Rice, Zamir White, Trevor Etienne, Trey Hill, Lawrence Cager, Tre’ McKitty and Nazir Stackhouse. They will all hope to find new homes or potentially land on practice rosters.

In total, 54 former Bulldogs made active rosters. There is a Georgia player on 26 of 32 NFL teams. The Philadelphia Eagles once again lead the way with six former Bulldogs on their 53-man roster. Minnesota has five former Bulldogs, while the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens have four each.

As for the most represented position, the Bulldogs have nine offensive linemen and defensive linemen on NFL rosters. You can see the full list of Georgia players on NFL rosters below. The NFL season begins on Sept. 9 when the Seahawks face the Patriots. Georgia football players on NFL rosters * Indicates player is on IR Atlanta Falcons (3): WR Zachariah Branch, OLB Jalon Walker*, TE Charlie Woerner Baltimore Ravens (4): DL John Jenkins, LS Nick Moore, DB Malaki Starks, LB Roquan Smith Buffalo Bills (1): RB James Cook Carolina Panthers (1): OL Monroe Freeling Chicago Bears (2): RB D’Andre Swift, LS Beau Gardner

Cincinnati Bengals (3): OL Dylan Fairchild, OL Amarius Mims, WR Colbie Young Cleveland Browns (1): DB Tyson Campbell Dallas Cowboys (2): OL Broderick Jones, WR George Pickens Detroit Lions (1): OL Tate Ratledge Green Bay Packers (3): DL Warren Brinson, DB Javon Bullard, DL Devonte Wyatt Houston Texans (1): DB Kamari Lassiter Indianapolis Colts (2): LB CJ Allen, OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Jacksonville Jaguars (1): DL Travon Walker Las Vegas Raiders (4): TE Brock Bowers, LB Nakobe Dean, DB Eric Stokes, LB Quay Walker Los Angeles Chargers (1): WR Ladd McConkey Los Angeles Rams (3): QB Stetson Bennett, OT Warren McClendon, QB Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins (1): OLB Robert Beal Minnesota Vikings (5): WR Dillon Bell, OLB Chaz Chambliss, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, P Brett Thorson, TE Benjamin Yurosek New England Patriots (1): OL Jared Wilson New Orleans Saints (2): TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller New York Giants (1): OL Andrew Thomas New York Jets (1): WR Arian Smith Philadelphia Eagles (6): DL Jalen Carter, DL Jordan Davis, LB Smael Mondon, OL Micah Morris, DB Kelee Ringo, OLB Nolan Smith Pittsburgh Steelers (2): DB Daylen Everette, TE Darnell Washington San Francisco 49ers (1): DL Mykel Williams* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1): DB Tykee Smith Cardinals, Broncos, Chiefs, Seahawks, Titans and Commanders do not currently have any Georgia players on their roster.