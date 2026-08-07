Georgia Bulldogs Georgia QB commit transfers to new school for senior season Colton Nussmeier was ruled ineligible after an intended transfer in Texas. A Georgia QB commit won't have to sit out his senior year after transferring schools to attend one near his dad in Lousiana. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 16 hours ago Share

Colton Nussmeier will get a senior season of high school football after all. The 4-star Georgia football quarterback commit had previously been ruled ineligible in Texas after an intended transfer from Marcus High to Denton Ryan. The UIL, the state association for high school sports in Texas, deemed that plan a move solely for athletic purposes. He was ruled ineligible at his new school. Nussmeier and his family then went through appeals with the UIL in Texas, but that ruling did not budge. That called for a new plan. Per multiple online reports, the 6-foot-4 signal caller has found a new team at Archbishop Rummel in Louisiana. It’s only about 8 miles from where his dad works. Doug Nussmeier, his father, is the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Nussmeier had been looking for his next team for more than a month since being ruled ineligible at Ryan. There had been speculation he could return to his former team or relocate near his father in New Orleans. There was even a possibility of him moving to a prominent high school team in Georgia to get closer to Athens. When Dylan Raiola was a Georgia quarterback commit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, he transferred from Arizona to Georgia to play for Buford High School. Raiola did not end up playing for Georgia, though, as he flipped his commitment to Nebraska Rummel has gone 17-8 over the past two seasons. Rivals ranks the Raiders as the No. 6 team in Louisiana this fall. The Massey Ratings also have Rummel as the state’s No. 6 team in the preseason. That also places them at No. 228 nationally.

The quarterback will see a lot of good competition. That will be vital after he battled through injuries for most of his junior year. Rummel has a stacked schedule that will feature seven teams that show up in Massey’s Top 25 state rankings. There are also four of the state’s Top 10 teams on that slate.

Why did he choose the Bulldogs? “It is everything,” he told DawgNation this summer. “I get to go to school at Georgia. Play football at Georgia — the whole staff. Get to play for Kirby Smart. Coach (Mike) Bobo. All of them. Just growing up, watching them on TV. Seeing a big program winning games. Winning national championships. It is just very exciting for me to be a Georgia Bulldog.” The 4-star QB has been a strong recruiter for the class since Georgia gave him the green light to commit in June. Nussmeier chose the Bulldogs over strong late interest in Arkansas, Kentucky and UCLA, among others. According to MaxPreps, he threw for 1,390 yards on 167 attempts in six games as a junior. He threw 12 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Although not classified as a dual-threat QB, Nussmeier also shows a little more wiggle and movement than his older brother. Garrett Nussmeier, who came with Colton on his official visit to UGA, was a multi-year starter in the SEC at LSU. The future Bulldog is also a lefty, for all those David Greene fans out there. His ball will spin the other way. Check out Nussmeier’s junior film: Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.