Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football’s in-state recruiting edge sets it apart in SEC Per CBS Sports, 59% of Georgia’s roster is made up of in-state prospects. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton holds the ball during their first football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Connor Riley 53 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Fair or not, Kirby Smart knows he’s judged every year by how he does in landing the top talents in the Peach State. Some years have gone better than others. For every year Georgia misses out on a DJ Jacobs, the No. 1 player in the state in this year’s class, it always seems to be able to find talented players from its home base. Quintavius Johnson was a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was projected as an edge rusher. But what caught Smart’s eye was his ability to play inside linebacker for Mays High School in Atlanta.

“I mean, you come in and there’s big, fast, strong people that are older than you,” Smart said. “So it’s an adjustment for everybody. We like the fact he was a Wildcat quarterback. But probably the most intriguing thing, he played Mike (linebacker) when he came at 7-on-7. He was an inside linebacker that dropped in play coverage in space.” Johnson is now one of the top defenders on Georgia’s team entering the 2026 season. In addition to being a key leader, he’s expected to boost a pass rush that had just 20 sacks a season ago. For as much of a success story as Johnson is, he’s hardly an anomaly. On the offensive line, Georgia found contributors in Dontrell Glover and Zykie Helton. Both played their high school football in Georgia. Wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton is from Cartersville, Georgia, and starred at Cass High School. Quarterback Gunner Stockton set records for Rabun County High School.

Safety KJ Bolden, inside linebacker Zayden Walker and defensive tackle Elijah Griffin were all 5-star prospects who signed with Georgia out of high school.

Per CBS Sports, 59% of Georgia’s roster is made up of in-state prospects. That is the most of any school in the SEC. When it comes to blue-chip talent, Georgia is annually one of the top producers. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Georgia had 50 blue-chip recruits using the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Only Texas (69) and Florida (58) had more. Try as the Bulldogs might, they can’t sign every player from the state. That was the case even before NIL made recruiting more difficult for Georgia. From 2016 through 2022, only once did Georgia sign the top-ranked player from Georgia. That was Amarius Mims in the 2021 recruiting class. Still, Georgia leans heavily on its in-state connections to develop its roster. Of the nine transfer additions it made this offseason, four of them played their high school football in the state of Georgia — including the two that the Bulldogs seem to have hit on.

Safety Khalil Barnes played for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, just up the road from Sanford Stadium. He’s expected to be Georgia’s starter at the Star position this season. Isiah Canion played wide receiver for Warner Robins High School. He was teammates there with current Bulldogs Rasean Dinkins and Isaiah Gibson. “Having guys he played high school with and played against all his life, just the general Georgia consensus of being a Georgia player, he’s been around it,” Smart said. “So he’s worked really hard. He’s relatively quiet, but he plays physical and he plays hard. He plays tough.” Canion noted that he grew up around Georgia fans, making it easy for him to commit when the Georgia staff came calling this offseason. He’s now expected to be Georgia’s top wide receiver entering the upcoming season. Even with Georgia’s slip from the top of the recruiting rankings, the Bulldogs are still leaning heavily on those from inside the state’s borders. Of the 20 commitments in the class, 12 are from Georgia. That’s good for 60% of the class.

When Smart was first getting started at Georgia, he leaned heavily on in-state recruiting to elevate the team’s talent. Seventeen of Georgia’s 25 signees that year were from Georgia, as Smart inked 10 of the top 15 in-state prospects that year. The game has changed, especially with the introduction of Texas and Oklahoma to the league. Per CBS Sports, 56% of the Longhorns’ roster is made up of players from the state of Texas. That is the second-most of any SEC team. Yet when those two teams have met in recent seasons, Georgia has dominated the Longhorns. They’ve won in Austin, Texas, Atlanta and Athens. Despite all the talent on Texas’s current roster, Georgia is still seen as a step ahead entering the upcoming season. Georgia was picked to win the league at SEC media days. The Bulldogs also came in ahead of the Longhorns in both the AP and Coaches Polls this preseason. Many of Georgia’s top players on this roster are from the state. So long as Georgia continues to lean on the strength of Georgia players, it’s confident it will remain near the top of college football.