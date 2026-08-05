Georgia Bulldogs Georgia expects all-white uniforms will bring ‘extra juice’ to Sanford Stadium The Bulldogs will wear the alternative uniforms in Week 2 against Western Kentucky. Four-star New Jersey defensive end prospect Darren Ikinnagbon committed to Georgia on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at G-Day. (Courtesy photo)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia players were greeted with quite the surprise during a team meeting Monday. As shown in a Glory Glory video, coach Kirby Smart brought out safety KJ Bolden and tight end Lawson Luckie wearing all-white alternative uniforms. It was revealed Wednesday that the Bulldogs will wear the white helmets, jerseys and pants during their Week 2 matchup against Western Kentucky on Sept. 12. Smart had said that if Glory Glory, Georgia’s NIL collective, hit their subscriber goals in the spring, the team would wear the new threads in a game this fall. Smart followed through on that promise, much to the excitement of his players.

The all-white uniforms had previously only been unveiled to recruits during official visits. “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that at all, and I was so excited,” Georgia linebacker Chris Cole said. “I remember, KJ (Bolden) sits right next to me, and I was like, ‘Wait, where’s KJ? Is he late to the meeting?’ But I remember they popped out with the all-white on, and I’m so excited for that because, as a recruit, I used to love like coming here. Like I want the all-white, and that’s what I want to wear. So, I’m excited.” Cole, entering his third year at Georgia, said he believed wearing these uniforms “could be possible.” He and his teammates would have conversations about the attire, hoping it would come to fruition.

The white helmets were first seen during recruiting visits in the summer of 2022. This will be the first time the Bulldogs have worn them.

The last time Georgia had an alternative uniform was during the 2020 season when the Bulldogs wore black uniforms twice. Georgia players also wore red pants during a game against Arkansas that season. Bolden was on his way to the team meeting room that evening when he was pulled aside. The star safety initially thought he was in trouble. He was just as surprised as his teammates about the all-white uniforms. “I really didn’t wanna believe it at first,” Bolden said. “I thought they were just trolling the team, but he’s actually serious. I feel like that’s gonna definitely bring a spark to the stadium that day. The fans are gonna love it. It’s gonna be an electric Week 2 coming, for sure.” Luckie acknowledged that jerseys cannot impact a game, but he does think Sanford Stadium will “bring some extra juice from the guys running out of the tunnel” during the September showdown against the Hilltoppers.