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Former Hawks forward Kuminga reportedly agrees to 2-year deal with Minnesota

After Atlanta declined contract option, Kuminga became unrestricted free agent in June.
Jonathan Kuminga (0) averaged 12.3 points for the Hawks in 16 games during the regular season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Jonathan Kuminga (0) averaged 12.3 points for the Hawks in 16 games during the regular season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago

Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Hawks is over.

Kuminga, the 23-year-old forward who showed flashes of potential in the playoff series against the Knicks, has agreed to a new deal to join the Timberwolves, according to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported that the deal is for two years and $12.4 million, with a player option for the second season.

Kuminga came to the Hawks at the trade deadline from the Warriors in the deal for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Hawks also inherited Kuminga’s contract, which included a $24.3 million team option for next season. Given their current roster construction and financial situation, the Hawks wanted to go in a different direction, and those terms didn’t fit their future plans. They pursued several trade possibilities before declining the team option in June, which made Kuminga an unrestricted free agent.

With Minnesota, Kuminga is expected to join the starting lineup, with their revamped lineup including All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, along with LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Kuminga averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games in the regular season with the Hawks last season. During the playoff series against the Knicks, he posted 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, and shot 67% from inside the arc.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.