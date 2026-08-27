Former Hawks forward Kuminga reportedly agrees to 2-year deal with Minnesota

Jonathan Kuminga (0) averaged 12.3 points for the Hawks in 16 games during the regular season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Hawks is over.

Kuminga, the 23-year-old forward who showed flashes of potential in the playoff series against the Knicks, has agreed to a new deal to join the Timberwolves, according to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported that the deal is for two years and $12.4 million, with a player option for the second season.

Kuminga came to the Hawks at the trade deadline from the Warriors in the deal for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Hawks also inherited Kuminga’s contract, which included a $24.3 million team option for next season. Given their current roster construction and financial situation, the Hawks wanted to go in a different direction, and those terms didn’t fit their future plans. They pursued several trade possibilities before declining the team option in June, which made Kuminga an unrestricted free agent.