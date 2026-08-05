DawgNation’s Brandon Adams interviews Kell’s Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson and coach Bobby May during the taping of the Super 11 reveal show at Score ATL in Roswell on Aug. 3, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

First 3 Super 11 selections announced

On Tuesday night, AJC Varsity announced the first three AJC Super 11 selections for this year.

During a live broadcast in partnership with Score Atlanta, 5-star Blessed Trinity edge rusher DJ Jacobs, 4-star Kell running back Moonie Gipson and 4-star Grayson offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma were all named to the 2026 class.

These three standout players will all take part in the Corky Kell Classic.

The AJC Super 11 has been recognizing the top seniors in Georgia high school football since 1985.

The next selections will be made Wednesday through Friday at 8 a.m. on AJC.com.