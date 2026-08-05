Atlanta Falcons ‘Huge loss’: Falcons react to Jalon Walker’s season-ending knee injury Walker tore his ACL on Tuesday during the Falcons’ training camp practice. Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker — pictured before Atlanta's game against the Bills in October — tore his ACL during practice Tuesday and will miss the season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 28 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — By the end of Wednesday’s training camp practice, still only 20 hours removed from Jalon Walker’s season-ending knee injury, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he hadn’t spoken with the team’s second-year outside linebacker. Their first conversation should come with a warning label and a notepad. Walker tore his ACL in an 11-on-11 period Tuesday, and the Falcons announced Wednesday he’ll miss the entire season. His second NFL season, the year he was expected to take a step forward and cement himself as a defensive cornerstone, ended before it ever truly began. “I know that he’s a strong individual, so I know he’s going to be able to get through it,” Penix said Wednesday. “I’ve been through it too much, so I’ll be there for him and he knows that.”

Penix may not be able to relate to Walker’s specific situation, but he has a master’s degree in handling the nine-month rehab process waiting on the other side of surgery. Penix, who tore his left ACL in November, is nearing the end of his third ACL recovery. The road, he’ll tell Walker, won’t be easy — but it could certainly be rewarding. “The biggest piece of advice is if you get through those hard days, it’s going to make you better at the end,” Penix said Wednesday. “Because you can wake up some days and it’s like, ‘OK, I feel good. I want to go to rehab.’ But then it’s some days where you’re like, ‘I don’t feel like being here. My body is not feeling good. My knee is not feeling good.’ “But sometimes those days are the days that I feel like you really get better. And when you push yourself — obviously, you got to be smart with something like that — but there is a fine line of, ‘OK, today we need to push through it so we can get over that hump and get to that next spot.’”

Falcons outside linebackers coach John Timu doesn’t agree with the notion that his job gets harder. It does, however, become more complicated.

Timu’s position group lost its safest bet for an every-game starter — and that, he concedes, is difficult. “We all know what he means to this team, especially the guys in the room,” Timu said. “When he comes in, we feel him. When he says something, we feel him. So, yes, huge loss, because we know the value he presents to the team from a leadership standpoint. And then, just for him personally, he was on the way.” Walker, 22, had a steady rookie campaign for the Falcons last fall, collecting 36 tackles, 5½ sacks, five tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He emerged as a quality edge-setter on rushing downs and flashed enough as a pass-rusher to warrant substantial optimism. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich planned to tap into Walker’s versatility more this season. During OTAs, Ulbrich spoke of dreams to let Walker have a small role as an off-ball linebacker, playing in space and dropping into coverage while continuing to grow comfortable as an edge presence. Those dreams are dashed.

“(Walker’s versatility) was a huge deal because it allows us to provide multiplicity to the defense,” Timu said. “That’s a big deal. ‘Where’s Jalon going to be at on this snap to another snap — on first, second and third down?’” Timu added he feels the Falcons have other players who can be used in similar roles, but Walker’s versatility is hard to identically replicate. “The beauty in how we built the room was, find guys who could do a lot of different things,” Timu said. “Obviously, him being off the ball was kind of the value that he had to the defense for us to have multiplicity in how we want to play. So, losing a small piece of that is kind of tough.” Another aspect the Falcons can’t quite replace is Walker’s leadership. Former coach Raheem Morris referred to Walker as having captainlike traits, watching as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 draft developed into a respected presence as a 21-year-old rookie. Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said Walker’s work ethic and leadership style matched his talent and skill set, an impressive accomplishment for his youth.

“He’s one of the leaders of our defense,” Matthews said Wednesday. “He’s one of those guys that’s in those meetings that players vote on which players they want to represent them with coach and whatnot. So, that’s going to be missed. “But I know he’s still going to be around. He’s still going to have a positive effect on our team.” The Falcons rolled with veterans Samson Ebukam and Cameron Thomas as the starting outside linebackers for a majority of Wednesday’s 11-on-11 practice periods, while third-year pro Bralen Trice also saw snaps with the first-team defense. Timu’s group has plenty to figure out in the present, but Walker’s future is of similar significance. He remains a focal point of the Falcons’ long-term aspirations, a promising young player — and leader — who Ulbrich refers to as a force multiplier because of his impact on his teammates. Walker has a long road ahead. His teammates want him to know he won’t be walking alone.