Falcons announce initial 53-man roster: 3 takeaways as team carries 4 QBs

Active roster: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, DeMarcco Hellams, Sydney Brown, Jammie Robinson
Waived/released: Keidron Smith
Special teams (3)
Active roster: K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Liam McCullough
Waived/released: N/A
Falcons go heavy at quarterback as Strand, Rush both make the team
The Falcons still don’t have an answer as to their starting quarterback, but the other big question — whether Rush, Strand, both or neither make the team — delivered something of a surprise.
The team opted to carry both.
In a similar story, the Falcons have 13 defensive backs on their roster, including eight corners and five safeties. Safety Jammie Robinson and undrafted rookie corner Malcolm DeWalt IV were seemingly on the outside looking in but ultimately made the team.
Where did the running backs and edge rushers go?
As a byproduct of their big numbers at quarterback and in the secondary, the Falcons went light in the backfield and at outside linebacker. They have only two running backs — Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. — on their initial roster, while Za’Darius Smith, Cameron Thomas and Samson Ebukam are their lone pure edge defenders.
There were surprising cuts at both spots.
Tyler Goodson scored a 49-yard touchdown in the second preseason game against the Colts and appeared set as the team’s No. 3 running back. Outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Bralen Trice both seemed likely to make the roster but fell short.
Speaking of notable omissions, cornerback Darnay Holmes spent much of training camp with the first-team defense as the starting nickel. Despite the team rostering eight corners, Holmes didn’t make the cut. There is, however, a chance he returns to the team.
Defensive tackle Chris Williams, who had a sack against the Colts, blocked a field goal Friday night against the Dolphins and worked with the first-team defensive line in camp, was another surprising release.
Bowman appears close to return
One of the biggest inclusions on the Falcons’ roster: defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., who didn’t practice this offseason while rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered last November. The alternative option to Bowman making the 53-man roster was putting him on injured reserve, which would’ve kept him from practicing during the first four weeks.
The Falcons keeping Bowman on the active roster implies there’s internal confidence he will return to practice before the end of Week 4.