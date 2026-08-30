Atlanta Falcons Falcons announce initial 53-man roster: 3 takeaways as team carries 4 QBs Here’s the Falcons’ active roster, which is subject to change in the coming days. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AJ Mast/AP)

By Daniel Flick 12 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have finalized their initial 53-man roster at the end of coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham’s first offseason. Given less than 48 hours between a preseason-ending 17-12 win over the Dolphins on Friday night and the NFL’s 6 p.m. Sunday cut deadline, the Falcons trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53. Here’s who made the Falcons — and who didn’t — after a busy two days for Stefanski, Cunningham and the rest of the team’s decision-makers. Quarterback (4) Active roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr., Cooper Rush, Jack Strand Waived/released: N/A Running back (2)

Active roster: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr. Waived/released: Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter, Cash Jones Wide receiver (5) Active roster: Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Chris Blair

Waived/released: Dylan Drummond, Vinny Anthony II, Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr., Beaux Collins, Keelan Marion Tight end (3) Active roster: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Austin Hooper Waived/released: Nick Muse, Jack Velling, Joshua Simon Offensive line (9) Active roster: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Ethan Onianwa, Corey Levin, Kyle Hinton Waived/released: Wanya Morris, James Brockermeyer, Kam Dewberry, Jaeden Roberts, Riley Mahlman, Andrew Stueber, Brandon Walton Defensive line (6)

Active roster: Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, Maason Smith, Gervon Dexter Sr., LaCale London, Da’Shawn Hand Waived/released: Chris Williams, Carlos Allen Jr., Eric Johnson II, Devonnsha Maxwell, Marlon Tuipulotu Edge/outside linebacker (3) Active roster: Za’Darius Smith, Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas Waived/released: Azeez Ojulari, Bralen Trice, Cam Sample, Keshawn Banks Inside linebacker (5) Active roster: Divine Deablo, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr., Christian Harris, JD Bertrand Waived/released: Josh Woods, Channing Tindall, Daveren Rayner Cornerback (8) Active roster: A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Avieon Terrell, C.J. Henderson, Mike Ford Jr., Natrone Brooks, Malcolm DeWalt IV, Billy Bowman Jr. Waived/released: Cobee Bryant, A.J. Woods, Darnay Holmes

Safety (5) Active roster: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, DeMarcco Hellams, Sydney Brown, Jammie Robinson Waived/released: Keidron Smith Special teams (3) Active roster: K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Liam McCullough Waived/released: N/A Falcons go heavy at quarterback as Strand, Rush both make the team The Falcons still don’t have an answer as to their starting quarterback, but the other big question — whether Rush, Strand, both or neither make the team — delivered something of a surprise. The team opted to carry both. In a similar story, the Falcons have 13 defensive backs on their roster, including eight corners and five safeties. Safety Jammie Robinson and undrafted rookie corner Malcolm DeWalt IV were seemingly on the outside looking in but ultimately made the team.

Where did the running backs and edge rushers go? As a byproduct of their big numbers at quarterback and in the secondary, the Falcons went light in the backfield and at outside linebacker. They have only two running backs — Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. — on their initial roster, while Za’Darius Smith, Cameron Thomas and Samson Ebukam are their lone pure edge defenders. There were surprising cuts at both spots. Tyler Goodson scored a 49-yard touchdown in the second preseason game against the Colts and appeared set as the team’s No. 3 running back. Outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Bralen Trice both seemed likely to make the roster but fell short. Speaking of notable omissions, cornerback Darnay Holmes spent much of training camp with the first-team defense as the starting nickel. Despite the team rostering eight corners, Holmes didn’t make the cut. There is, however, a chance he returns to the team. Defensive tackle Chris Williams, who had a sack against the Colts, blocked a field goal Friday night against the Dolphins and worked with the first-team defensive line in camp, was another surprising release.