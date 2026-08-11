Atlanta Falcons What we learned from Falcons’ 11th training camp practice: Tagovailoa stars. Tua Tagovailoa had his best practice yet at training camp Tuesday. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempts a pass during practice Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 2 hours ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. shuffled left, flipped their hips right, backpedaled and raised their hands to corral short passes sent spiraling their way. They had a special passer, and no, it wasn’t Matt Ryan. It was coach Kevin Stefanski, briefly jumping in for a few throws before migrating to watch drills with the cornerbacks and safeties. Such is normal operating procedure for Stefanski, who played safety at Penn but has an offensive coaching background. During individual periods, he bounces around the field, lets his assistants do their job and offers his input — and energy — when he sees fit.

The Stefanski-led Falcons held their 11th training camp practice Tuesday morning, a session spanning nearly an hour and a half. Here’s everything we learned from the team’s penultimate practice before the preseason opener. Tagovailoa has best day of camp Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sharp and effective Tuesday, going 7-for-8 passing in 11-on-11s and 2-for-3 passing in 7-on-7s. He threw a touchdown to undrafted rookie receiver Vinny Anthony II in the 7-on-7 period. He nearly had another to receiver Dylan Drummond in the back of the end zone, but cornerback Clark Phillips III broke it up. Tagovailoa hit receiver Jahan Dotson over the middle for a sizable gain, and found receiver Chris Blair on a crossing route heading toward the right sideline. Tagovailoa took a few would-be sacks, but when the ball came out, it was often well-placed and completed.

Michael Penix Jr. went 5-for-8 passing, though one of his throws — over the middle to tight end Kyle Pitts — was dropped. He operated solely in the red zone and tossed touchdowns to receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Kristian Wilkerson. The latter score saw Wilkerson, who signed with the team Friday, catch an underneath pass, stop, cut inside and run into the end zone. Penix made an impressive throw over the middle to undrafted rookie tight end Jack Velling, who ran a curl route on the right hash. The ball left Penix’s hand before Velling exited his break. Anticipation is Tagovailoa’s strong suit, but Penix has started flashing it during training camp, too. Cooper Rush went 4-for-7 passing, while Jack Strand went 3-of-4 passing, all underneath. Rush has surpassed Strand in snaps and attempts over the past several practices and may be in line for a bigger role in the first preseason game.

Taylor inactive; Onianwa gets starting snaps again The Falcons’ right tackle situation will remain interesting for as long as Jawaan Taylor needs to fully acclimate. He received a rest day Tuesday after his first practice with the team this offseason Monday, when he participated in individual periods but didn’t see any snaps in team periods. Ethan Onianwa, a seventh-round rookie from Ohio State, saw the bulk of the starting reps once more. Michael Jerrell, who previously dominated first-team snaps in OTAs and minicamp, worked as a second-team left tackle while continuing to cross-train at both tackle spots. Onianwa has, by and large, handled business in 1-on-1s and team periods. Taylor remains the favorite to start, but Stefanski told reporters Monday he’s not in the depth chart business this time of year.

“We’ll work different guys in,” he said. “We’ll put a depth chart out when we have to. Until then, I mean, everybody’s vying for jobs. In this case, Jawaan doesn’t get caught up on that. We’ll work him in as he’s ready to roll, and we’ll make decisions when the time comes.” Rookie linebackers again the defensive focal point For the second consecutive day, Daniels, a fourth-round pick, and Perkins, a sixth-round choice, led the Falcons’ defense through team periods. Daniels wore the green dot as the primary play caller with Divine Deablo, who’s battling an ankle injury suffered during Saturday’s practice at Lanier High School, still not on the field. Daniels and Perkins both made plays in run defense and were factors in a few goal line stands. Perkins took snaps off the edge as a traditional outside linebacker, while Daniels largely worked as the middle linebacker. The 23-year-old Daniels is a noticeably vocal presence, something he said comes from his high school days on the basketball court. “A quiet defense is a bad defense,” he said Monday. “Somebody talking loud just reassures you of what you’ve got to do. Being able to communicate helps a lot of things.”