Georgia Tech DeAndre Hopkins’ impact already felt in Georgia Tech wide receiver room ‘He has so many tricks and tools that are going to benefit our room,’ wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said. FILE - Houston Texas wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, pictured in December 2019, was hired by Georgia Tech as an assistant wide receivers coach on July 31. He has helped the team's receivers develop. (Jason Behnken/AP File)

By Fisher Isbell 47 minutes ago Share

It did not take long for former DeAndre Hopkins to leave an impression at Georgia Tech. The former NFL All-Pro wide receiver, who the Yellow Jackets hired as an assistant wide receivers coach on July 31, has adjusted well since taking on his first role as a coach. He missed Tech’s first day of fall camp but has provided instant impact to the Jackets’ young receivers ever since. “He has so many tricks and tools that are going to benefit our room,” wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said. “It’s a pleasure working with that guy, man. He has the right demeanor when he approaches guys. He’s very calculated on what he teaches, but man, that guy’s awesome. I think it really elevated our room in terms of having all hands on deck and multiple guys being able to coach.”

Hopkins, an ACC product from Clemson who in 2012 recorded the sixth-most receiving yards in a season in the conference’s history, has helped Tech’s young pass-catchers learn the ropes. With sophomore Jordan Allen the only returning receiver that tallied over 100 yards in 2025, Hopkins’ expertise could come in handy for the Jackets as they look to fortify depth at wide receiver. “As soon as he got here, (he was) just blending into the culture that we have (and) the staff,” senior Elon transfer Isaiah Fuhrmann said. “It’s been really easy to kind of get along.” It’s no surprise Hopkins quickly developed chemistry with his players, given the 13-year NFL veteran has not yet announced his retirement. His recent experience with pro defenses has also helped Jackets receivers learn defenses, as collegiate systems continue to evolve. Junior Debron Gatling said that Hopkins helped him recognize a coverage that was unfamiliar to him and recommended how best to run a route on that specific coverage.

It is unclear if Hopkins will stick around for long, as possible NFL opportunities could come up during the season. But, in just two weeks, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver’s presence has already provided a spark throughout the receiving corps.