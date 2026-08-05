Atlanta Falcons Congrats, Bijan: Falcons RB received texts from McConaughey, Arthur Smith Bijan Robinson’s phone buzzed with so many notifications he had to set it down before entering a team meeting Tuesday. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson speaks to a coach during a Atlanta Falcons training camp, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — News of Bijan Robinson’s three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Falcons broke at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday. Within two minutes, the star running back’s phone buzzed with his first congratulatory text. And it wasn’t a family member or a teammate. It was actor Matthew McConaughey. “A lot of really cool people texted,” Robinson told reporters Wednesday, speaking for the first time since his extension. “As soon as it hits, (McConaughey) was the first one, so that was cool.” Robinson has known McConaughey for several years. Both attended the University of Texas, and they met while Robinson was on a recruiting visit to the school, well before becoming a star running back for the Longhorns from 2020-22.

McConaughey’s text set off a barrage of messages. There were texts. There were social media messages. And, finally, there was a tipping point before a team meeting at noon Tuesday. “I had to set it down,” Robinson said, laughing. “I know that’s what it comes with. I know people are excited, which is great. But right before our meeting, I was like, ‘Yeah, I got to set this phone down because there’s so many notifications.’ But it was cool. It was definitely a blessing. “It’s a cool feeling to see people see it and to see people are happy about it, especially my teammates.” Robinson also received a congratulatory text from former Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who helped draft the Tucson, Arizona, native with the No. 8 overall pick in 2023.

Smith’s message? Be smart with his finances. Robinson received $51 million guaranteed as part of the largest contract for a running back in NFL history.

“Just because you got this contract, it doesn’t mean that you got to start buying everything,” Smith told Robinson. “Just be yourself.” The 24-year-old Robinson played his first season under Smith, finishing fifth in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race. He’s earned Pro Bowl nods each of the two years since, including a first-team All-Pro honor last season. Robinson thanked former Falcons coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who orchestrated his success the past two seasons. But he holds Smith in a special place in his heart. When the Falcons drafted Robinson, they loaded his plate with responsibilities. He took reps as a running back, of course, but also a receiver and returner. He did everything and had to know everything, which made life difficult. Now, Robinson, with his resume stacked and his bank account well off, looks back and feels grateful Smith didn’t give his star rookie a free pass.

“He made it hard for me for a reason,” Robinson said. “For him to do that and for him to just understand the plan from when I first got here — and it was a very tough first summer for me — but now that I’m sitting here reflecting on that, like, it was all for a reason, obviously.” Robinson appreciated all of the congratulatory messages he received, but none mattered more to him than the face-to-face interactions he shared with his teammates. He’s an ascending leader and beloved presence, and his teammates celebrated accordingly. “It was the coolest thing to see my teammates happy,” Robinson said, “because I try to do everything for them and lead for them. And just put a smile on my face, so whenever there may be a bad day or something, they can always come to me or see me with a smile. It was cool to see them super happy. “Their energy in the morning when I walked in the door, like, they couldn’t believe it. So, it was cool.” Robinson returned to Falcons practice Tuesday and continues to ramp up after not participating in the midst of contract talks. He hopes to be a full participant later this week, but in the meantime, he’s relished the opportunity to rejoin his teammates after spending five practices watching from the sidelines.