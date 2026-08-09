Chris Sale ejected Sunday, a day after a controversial balk call

Braves pitcher Chris Sale, pictured throwing against the Yankees on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in Atlanta's 5-4 loss. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

NEW YORK — Braves pitcher Chris Sale was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Sale started Saturday’s game against the Yankees, a 5-4 loss for Atlanta, and was called for a balk in the fifth inning. Home plate umpire Dan Merzel made the call, which allowed Yankees right fielder Spencer Jones to score from third in a 2-2 game.

Braves manager Walt Weiss was ejected during the ensuing arguments about the call.

“I’ll let other guys talk about it,” Sale said Saturday when asked about the balk. “If you wanna talk to (Merzel) or if you want to talk to (Weiss) about it, they obviously had a better conversation than I did. So I’ll leave it at that.”