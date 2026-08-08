Atlanta Braves Braves’ winning streak ends with loss to Yankees in extras Friday’s game was delayed at the outset by 115 minutes past the originally scheduled first pitch. Braves first baseman Matt Olson leaves the field after their game against the Yankees on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in New York. Friday’s game was delayed at the outset. When the game finally ended, it was Saturday morning. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By Chad Bishop 8 hours ago Share

NEW YORK — Ryan McMahon hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th off Braves reliever Tyler Kinley to give the Yankees a 3-2 win over the Braves in 10 innings. The loss ended the Braves’ eight-game winning streak. The Yankees sent José Caballero to the plate to start the bottom of the 10th, but he failed to get a sacrifice bunt down, fouling one off with two strikes for a strikeout. After an intentional walk to Spencer Jones, Kinley walked George Lombard Jr. to load the bases. Kinley got ahead of McMahon, but the Yankees third baseman lifted a deep fly ball to right for the game-winner.

The loss was just the second this season for the Braves (70-46) when leading after eight innings in 62 such games. A tiebreaking solo home run by Austin Riley and another solo shot by Matt Olson an inning later had given the Braves a 2-0 lead after 8½. Riley’s homer gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the eighth. Facing left-handed reliever Tim Hill, Olson padded the lead with his bomb in the ninth — his 33rd of the season and fifth in the past seven games. That looked like it would be enough, until it wasn’t.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias first allowed an unearned run in the ninth — a result of his own throwing error — followed by a two-out RBI double from nine-hole hitter Austin Wells. After a walk to Amed Rosario, Ben Rice nearly ended the game with a game-tying single off the wall in right.

Iglesias plunked Heliot Ramos and that was all Braves manager Walt Weiss needed to see. Weiss went to lefty Dylan Dodd, who got Luis García Jr., recently traded to the Yankees from the Nationals, to roll over a cutter to second, ending the inning. In the top of the 10th, Jim Jarvis moved ghost runner Riley to third with a one-hit grounder to first. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s pop-up behind first was tracked down by García to end the frame. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the seventh, Didier Fuentes came out of the Braves’ bullpen and worked around a two-out single to keep the game tied. That allowed Riley to come to the plate to face Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz, who had gotten the final two outs of the seventh. Riley worked a full count and then unloaded on a 3-2 splitter that caught too much of the plate.

Riley’s 14th homer of the season went 384 feet into the seats in left field. It was his fifth long ball since the All-Star break after having just nine before. The third baseman is also now hitting .292 since the start of the season’s unofficial second half. Dylan Lee issued a pair of two-out walks in the eighth before getting pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt to strike out chasing a heater. Making his Braves’ debut, right-hander Tyler Mahle allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine, tying a season-high, and didn’t let a pair of walks hurt him. Of his 92 pitches, 56 were strikes, and he threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of the 23 batters he faced. Among pitchers who had already reached the majors before joining the Braves, Mahle’s nine strikeouts were the most in a Braves debut since David Palmer fanned 10 against the Cardinals on April 11, 1986.