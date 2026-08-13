Atlanta Braves Braves’ newest additions get it done in win over Mets Atlanta Braves' Lane Thomas (20) hits a solo homerun against the New York Mets in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Chad Bishop 27 minutes ago Share

Tyler Mahle and Lane Thomas, two of the newest Braves, played a pivotal part in a 6-3 victory over the Mets on Wednesday at Truist Park. Mahle went six innings and allowed a single run in his second start with the Braves. Acquired from the Giants before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Mahle struck out seven and only gave up four hits. In his two starts since joining the Braves, Mahle has struck out 16 hitters, walked just two and has an ERA of 0.75 Mahle (4-9) hadn’t allowed a run in his first 11 innings as a member of the Braves until Luis Torrens led off the sixth and hit a first-pitch fastball 375 feet to right center that bounced off the top of the wall for a solo home run.

Thomas, meanwhile, gave the Braves an early lead they never relinquished. Acquired from the Royals before the trade deadline, Thomas banged a 1-0 cutter from Mets starter Zac Thornton (3-3) 412 feet out to left in the bottom of the second. It was Thomas’ 11th homer of the season, the first since July 26 and the first as a member of the Braves. Three more runs for the Braves (73-48) in the seventh virtually sealed the win and allowed the NL East’s first-place squad to go into Thursday’s off day with a 9.5-game lead in the division over the Phillies. Wednesday’s win gave the Braves their 26th series victory of the season and 16th series triumph at home. They are now 12-5 in rubber games. Already up 1-0 in the third inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. drew a walk to lead off the inning, then took third base on Drake Baldwin’s single to center. Acuña deked Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. by slowing up at second before turning on the jets as he rounded the bases.

That allowed Acuña to score on Matt Olson’s double-play ball.