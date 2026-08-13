Braves’ newest additions get it done in win over Mets

Tyler Mahle and Lane Thomas, two of the newest Braves, played a pivotal part in a 6-3 victory over the Mets on Wednesday at Truist Park.
Mahle went six innings and allowed a single run in his second start with the Braves. Acquired from the Giants before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Mahle struck out seven and only gave up four hits.
In his two starts since joining the Braves, Mahle has struck out 16 hitters, walked just two and has an ERA of 0.75
Mahle (4-9) hadn’t allowed a run in his first 11 innings as a member of the Braves until Luis Torrens led off the sixth and hit a first-pitch fastball 375 feet to right center that bounced off the top of the wall for a solo home run.
Thomas, meanwhile, gave the Braves an early lead they never relinquished. Acquired from the Royals before the trade deadline, Thomas banged a 1-0 cutter from Mets starter Zac Thornton (3-3) 412 feet out to left in the bottom of the second. It was Thomas’ 11th homer of the season, the first since July 26 and the first as a member of the Braves.
Three more runs for the Braves (73-48) in the seventh virtually sealed the win and allowed the NL East’s first-place squad to go into Thursday’s off day with a 9.5-game lead in the division over the Phillies.
Wednesday’s win gave the Braves their 26th series victory of the season and 16th series triumph at home. They are now 12-5 in rubber games.
Already up 1-0 in the third inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. drew a walk to lead off the inning, then took third base on Drake Baldwin’s single to center. Acuña deked Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. by slowing up at second before turning on the jets as he rounded the bases.
That allowed Acuña to score on Matt Olson’s double-play ball.
Acuña, who threw out Jared Young trying to stretch a single into a double in the top of the fifth, gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to left.
After Torrens’ homer in the sixth, Robert hit a long ball of his own in the seventh, this one coming off Braves’ lefty Dylan Dodd.
But Mike Yastrzemski, pinch-hitting for Thomas to start the bottom of the seventh, got that run right back by hitting his ninth home run of the season, one that eked over the right field wall. Austin Riley, who finished a triple short of the cycle, made it back-to-back jacks by blasting a 438-foot shot to left.
Both of those homers came off Mets reliever Dedniel Núñez, who was replaced by Jefry Yan. Yan allowed an RBI single by Drake Baldwin that scored Acuña to put the Braves up 6-2.
Braves closer Raisel Iglesias gave up a home run to Bo Bichette in the ninth inning, then left two runners stranded to preserve the win.