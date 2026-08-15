Braves lose duel with Diamondbacks, 2-0

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt was untouchable Friday, allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win for the visitors at Truist Park.

Pfaadt (7-1) gave up an infield single in the first and another single in the fourth, but that was it. The right-hander struck out seven and has not allowed an earned run in his last 32 2/3 innings pitched.

Of his 87 pitches, Pfaadt threw 64 strikes and worked ahead of 15 of the 23 batters he faced.

The Braves (73-49) were shut out for the eighth time this season.

Braves starter Chris Sale saw his sensational season continue with six near-spotless innings. He was charged with one run and allowed just five hits while striking out nine. Sale threw 108 pitches, tying a season high (June 4).