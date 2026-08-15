Braves lose duel with Diamondbacks, 2-0

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt was untouchable Friday, allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win for the visitors at Truist Park.
Pfaadt (7-1) gave up an infield single in the first and another single in the fourth, but that was it. The right-hander struck out seven and has not allowed an earned run in his last 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Of his 87 pitches, Pfaadt threw 64 strikes and worked ahead of 15 of the 23 batters he faced.
The Braves (73-49) were shut out for the eighth time this season.
Braves starter Chris Sale saw his sensational season continue with six near-spotless innings. He was charged with one run and allowed just five hits while striking out nine. Sale threw 108 pitches, tying a season high (June 4).
In his last six starts, Sale has a 1.85 ERA with 48 strikeouts.
But Sale didn’t get the win because the Diamondbacks (65-58) got a run off Sale in the first and made it last. After Geraldo Perdomo’s single to left, on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Corbin Carroll smoked a line drive to left that a charging Mauricio Dubón had go off his glove, allowing Carroll to reach second and Perdomo to go to third.
Perdomo would score on Gabriel Moreno’s groundout to first.
That run went in the books as an earned run for Sale, even though the ball Carroll hit was originally ruled a Dubón error, then later changed to a double.
Sale (12-8) didn’t face any serious trouble again until the sixth when he allowed back-to-back singles. But the lefty struck out the heart of the Diamondbacks’ order to end his night.
Braves right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley gave up a solo home run to Tim Tawa in the ninth.
Brandyn Garcia, a Diamondbacks left-hander, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the season.