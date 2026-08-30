Atlanta United Atlanta United loses to Charlotte FC, ending rare win streak The Five Stripes drop to 13th in the Eastern Conference with the loss. Atlanta United Head Coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino reacts during the second half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta United’s hot streak was halted by heavy traffic in the I-85 derby. Charlotte FC defeated Atlanta 2-0 Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ending United’s three-game win streak. Supporters in blue were well represented among the more than 40,000 in attendance. Like every rivalry match, the stadium was louder than usual. Charlotte fans marked their territory, and the 17s rained down boos on Charlotte FC center back — and U.S. men’s national team captain — Tim Ream throughout the match. It was not too long before the Crown got on the board in the 22nd minute as Charlotte striker Idan Toklomati knocked in a short-distance goal with no United defenders in front of him.

Right off the bat, Charlotte dominated possession. In the first half alone, it had eight shots, four on target, with 17 touches in the box. With two big chances missed in the first 45, it could have been a much more lopsided game if not for Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, who made multiple saves and displayed fearless decision-making by playing off his line to prevent multiple scores. However, Charlotte made it 2-0 quickly after halftime when winger Liel Abada sent a shot past Hoyos in the 48th minute to seal the victory. United came into Saturday’s match on a three-game win streak for the first time and three points out of the playoff hunt. Now at 6-13-3 (21 points), the Five Stripes drop a spot to No. 13 — four points outside playoff qualifiers. The Crown traveled to Atlanta sitting in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference, firmly in the playoff picture, having won all but one league match since returning from the World Cup break in July. With three more points, Charlotte improves to No. 4 in the East.

Saturday’s match was the final regular season meeting between the highway rivals this season. They previously battled to a 2-2 draw in July, and United knocked Charlotte out of the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on the road in April. The all-time series record now stands at 6-3-1 in Charlotte’s favor.