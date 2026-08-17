Atlanta Falcons Falcons work out three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith Falcons seeking external help for pass rush after losing Walker, Pearce Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith celebrates the Ravens score on a fumble in the end zone by the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/AP)

By Daniel Flick 33 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are exploring external options to elevate their pass rush after losing Jalon Walker to a season-ending injury and James Pearce Jr. to an eight-game suspension. Veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith worked out for the Falcons on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Smith previously worked out for the Cleveland Browns on Aug 13. Smith, who turns 34 years old Sept. 8, announced his retirement in October of 2025 while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. In five games with two starts last season, he tallied 10 tackles, 1 ½ sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

For his career, Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler — in 2019 and 2020 with the Green Bay Packers and in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings — who owns 70 ½ sacks and 87 tackles for loss. Smith played under Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, then with the Browns, for the entirety of 2023 and nine games in 2024. Across 25 games, Smith recorded 10 ½ sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham was an area scout for the Baltimore Ravens when the team drafted Smith in 2015. The Falcons have questions surrounding their pass rush in light of new developments surrounding Walker and Pearce. After posting a franchise-record 57 sacks last season, the team is without two of its brightest young talents off the edge. Excluding Pearce, who will miss the first half of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after a Feb. 7 arrest for an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson, the Falcons return only 20 ½ sacks from 2025.

Stefanski expressed belief in the team’s potential in-house replacements, which include outside linebackers Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice and Azeez Ojulari.