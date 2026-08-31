Falcons announce initial practice squad, including Goodson, Holmes, Jones

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones (32) celebtes his touchdown with wide receiver Chris Blair (19) against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AJ Mast/AP)

The Falcons still have one spot remaining on their practice squad, but here’s how the list currently looks.

All of the practice squad members were with the Falcons during the offseason program, including standouts in running backs Tyler Goodson and Cash Jones, tight end Jack Velling, linebacker Josh Woods and cornerback Darnay Holmes.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 15 players to their practice squad, the team announced Monday afternoon, in light of Sunday’s roster cuts.

Teams are allotted two game-day promotions from the practice squad to the active roster each week, and players can be elevated three times per season. Practice squad players can be signed to other teams’ active roster at any point during the season.

The Falcons carried 27 defensive players on their active roster but only five on their practice squad. Conversely, they have 23 offensive players on the 53-man roster compared to 10 on their practice squad.

So, of the 68 players the Falcons currently have under contract, 33 are offensive and 32 are defensive. The other three are specialists in kicker Nick Folk, punter Jake Bailey and long snapper Liam McCullough.

The Falcons’ active roster and practice squad will likely continue to change in the lead up to their season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 13, but the team’s initial complexion is nearly complete.