Atlanta Braves

Braves honor life and legacy of Dolly Parton

Flags in the Truist Park outfield flew at half-staff to honor Parton.
Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/AP File)
Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/AP File)
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The Braves honored music and pop culture icon Dolly Parton during games Tuesday and Wednesday at Truist Park.

Parton, 80, died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives. She was an adored figure for her combination of talent, kindness, humor and business acumen.

She was a life-long Tennessean, born in the eastern portion of the state and spending her adult life in the Nashville area, at the forefront of the country music industry. Tennessee, of course, is a major part of the Braves’ territory.

The Braves honored Parton by lowering their flag to half-staff in the Truist Park outfield.

The team has also played Parton songs at times between innings in games Tuesday and Wednesday. Organist Matthew Kaminski twice played “Rocky Top” pregame, a nod to Parton’s Tennessee roots and Volunteers fandom.

Parton last publicly sang “Rocky Top” at a Georgia-Tennessee football game in Knoxville in 2023.