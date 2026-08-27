Braves honor life and legacy of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/AP File)

Flags in the Truist Park outfield flew at half-staff to honor Parton.

Flags in the Truist Park outfield flew at half-staff to honor Parton.

The Braves honored music and pop culture icon Dolly Parton during games Tuesday and Wednesday at Truist Park.

Parton, 80, died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives. She was an adored figure for her combination of talent, kindness, humor and business acumen.

She was a life-long Tennessean, born in the eastern portion of the state and spending her adult life in the Nashville area, at the forefront of the country music industry. Tennessee, of course, is a major part of the Braves’ territory.

The Braves honored Parton by lowering their flag to half-staff in the Truist Park outfield.