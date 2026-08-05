2026 AJC Super 11 class to be revealed this week. How to follow along

The 42nd AJC Super 11 team will be revealed this week, beginning Tuesday night.
The rest of the class will be announced over the course of the next three days on AJC.com. To see the which players have been named to the 2026 class, go to the Super 11 tab in the navigation bar.
Seven Super 11s this year are from metro Atlanta, two from Middle Georgia and two from South Georgia.
Three are the first Super 11s for their schools. Six others come from programs that have produced at least four previous Super 11s.
Two are 5-star recruits, and one is considered the No. 1 prospect in the country by 247Sports.
But there’s also room for a couple of 3 stars, as the Super 11 is more about high school star power than recruiting ranking.
Three Super 11s are running backs, the most from that position since 2003.
Another marquee position, quarterback, has no representatives for the second year in a row. The last time there were back-to-back years with no quarterbacks was 2007-2008.
Each of the Super 11 players have made college commits. Georgia and Georgia Tech have one apiece. Georgia hasn’t had so few since 2004.
Texas A&M has the most with three, the most in history for a college team not inside or bordering Georgia.
Super 11 reveal show on TV
This year’s Super 11 class will be revealed over four days, beginning Tuesday evening.
The first three selections were announced Tuesday night on AJC.com, coinciding with a live TV broadcast in partnership with Score Atlanta.
The show aired on Atlanta News First and Peachtree Sports Network.
“We believe great sports journalism is about more than scores and highlights,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor in chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s about telling the stories behind the athletes and the communities that support them. Our collaboration with Score Atlanta and Atlanta News First to unveil this year’s Super 11 allows us to showcase exceptional talent while providing audiences with deeper insight into football in Georgia.”
The remaining eight selections will be announced between Aug. 5-8.
Our second Super 11 TV broadcast, which features all eight remaining players, will be on ANF on Friday at 8 p.m.