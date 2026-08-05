2026 AJC Super 11 class to be revealed this week. How to follow along

The 2026 AJC Super 11 will be announced the first week of August, with the first three members of the class being revealed on Aug. 4.

The AJC has been naming Super 11 classes since 1985.

The AJC has been naming Super 11 classes since 1985.

The 42nd AJC Super 11 team will be revealed this week, beginning Tuesday night.

The rest of the class will be announced over the course of the next three days on AJC.com. To see the which players have been named to the 2026 class, go to the Super 11 tab in the navigation bar.

Seven Super 11s this year are from metro Atlanta, two from Middle Georgia and two from South Georgia.

Three are the first Super 11s for their schools. Six others come from programs that have produced at least four previous Super 11s.

Two are 5-star recruits, and one is considered the No. 1 prospect in the country by 247Sports.