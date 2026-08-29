Atlanta Braves Acuña, Harris lead Braves to win over Rockies Acuña went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., center, is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 37 minutes ago Share

Ronald Acuña Jr. did not play Thursday, taking a rest from a woeful offensive stretch that saw his batting average dip to .228 for the season. He came back to the field on Friday with vengeance. Acuña went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in the Braves’ 6-4 win over the Rockies in the series opener of a three-game set at Truist Park. Acuña had not had a three-hit game since Sept. 26. Michael Harris II complemented Acuña’s big night by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two of which came on a fifth-inning home run. The Braves (80-55) became the fourth team to reach 80 wins thanks to a fifth straight victory. They won their 46th home game and 18th series opener at home while improving to 11-1 on Friday home games and 68-2 when leading after eight innings.

Now 19-5 at Truist since the All-Star Break, the Braves trimmed their magic number to win the division to 23. Closer Raisel Iglesias notched his 29th save of the season to give the veteran four consecutive seasons with at least 29 saves. For the 76th time this season, the Braves scored first in a game. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second on Harris’ RBI double into the right-center gap, a two-out RBI double from Sean Murphy down the left field line and a Drake Baldwin RBI single up the middle. Mauricio Dubón drove in his team-leading 54th RBI with runners in scoring position with a one-out RBI single up the middle in the third.

Braves starter Grant Holmes (9-5) was not his sharpest Friday despite beginning the game with four scoreless innings. He had allowed four hits and a walk to that point, then gave up back-to-back singles to begin the fifth before Jake McCarthy’s sacrifice fly to right put the Rockies on the board.

Hunter Goodman’s bouncing single between third and short plated another run and cut the Rockies’ deficit in half. TJ Rumfield’s fielder’s choice plated a third run. Holmes got out of the fifth inning, his last, without any further damage. It marked the 12th start this season in which Holmes has allowed at least three runs. The Braves got two runs right back in the bottom of the fifth on Harris’ two-run homer to right, a 351-foot moonshot for his 22nd homer of the season. Braves’ left-handed reliever Ray Kerr allowed a run in the seventh on Willi Castro’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center field. Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano (12-8) was charged six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk over four innings.