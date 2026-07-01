Braves Foundation helping those affected by Venezuela earthquakes

Braves pitcher Martín Pérez, pictured in May in Miami, said his heart and mind are in Venezuela following the devastating June 24 earthquakes. "I’m just gonna say people had to pray for my country because they’re having a hard time now.” (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Fan donations up to $25,000 will be matched. There also is the opportunity to bid on artwork and buy autographed photos.

Fan donations up to $25,000 will be matched. There also is the opportunity to bid on artwork and buy autographed photos.

“It’s bad, man,” Braves pitcher Martín Pérez said Tuesday, the second time he has started a game since the natural disaster occurred. “Seeing your country — a lot of people got affected (by) that. It’s hard for me to not be out there trying to help people. I know me and my family we’ve been doing a lot of donation stuff, but it’s still hard for us to get into the media, Instagram, Twitter, and see what’s going to happen there.

On June 24, two earthquakes caused devastating damage in northern Venezuela, the home country of several Braves players and coaches.

“And it’s hard. It’s sad. Because a lot of family lost their family, and they don’t have a house, and it’s really, really bad. I’m sure I can do more, but I’m working. I gotta do my job with my team. But at the same time, my heart and my mind is in Venezuela. I’m just gonna say people had to pray for my country because they’re having a hard time now.”

The Atlanta Braves Foundation announced Tuesday it is matching fan donations up to $25,000 through July 12. There also is the opportunity to bid on artwork painted by John Hill and autographed by Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., as well as purchase autographed photos of Acuña, Pérez, relief pitcher Robert Suarez and coach Eddie Pérez.

That quartet, along with bullpen catcher José Yépez, all hail from Venezuela.

All proceeds will support earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela.