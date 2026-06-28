Georgia Bulldogs Stetson Bennett dealing with ‘business side’ of NFL in QB competition The Rams have reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and picked Ty Simpson in the first round of the NFL draft. Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett — pictured during a 2024 exhibition game with the Rams — appears to be in competition with 2026 first-round draft pick Ty Simpson for the backup quarterback role in Los Angeles behind Matthew Stafford. (Gregory Bull/AP)

By Mike Griffith 42 minutes ago Share

Stetson Bennett has made a career out of beating the odds, and the former Georgia quarterback is up against them once again. Bennett is competing for the backup quarterback duties on the Los Angeles Rams with first-round 2026 NFL draft selection Ty Simpson. “Stetson has been in a good situation in Los Angeles, but sometimes the business side of things can get in the way,” said Jake Fromm, a former UGA and NFL quarterback who played ahead of Bennett on the 2017 and 2019 Bulldogs’ teams. “There’s a lot invested in Ty to get up to speed, get repetitions and, at the end of the day, play quarterback for the Rams.”

To Fromm’s point, Simpson is in the first year of a four-year rookie contract deal worth $25.4 million, while Bennett is in the final year of a rookie contract worth $4.5 million. “It’s not impossible for Stetson to overcome,” Fromm said, “but it’s a lot.” Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford has had a healthy offseason and will start for Los Angeles, barring injury. Stafford, entering his 18th season, is not expected to see much if any action in the exhibition games, however, leaving the door open for competition between Simpson and Bennett.

Rams coach Sean McVay gave an encouraging report on Bennett after OTAs, noting “tremendous growth” from the two-time College Football Playoff National Championship MVP.

“He’s earning the confidence of his teammates in terms of commanding the huddle,” McVay said on the Rams team website. “Then, he’s done a lot of good stuff in terms of reading with his feet.” Bennett’s mobility is well-documented, as his scrambling ability and throws outside of the pocket have led to big plays throughout his career. But Simpson has made progress, too, and Fromm said that’s what the Rams will be watching for as they assess their quarterback situation when workouts resume at the end of July. “I think, quite frankly, a lot depends on how Ty Simpson does — does he grasp things quickly, how capable and how much trust does the front office have in Ty, if he can go in and operate the offense,” said Fromm, who was part of four NFL teams over four seasons after being drafted by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. “I think a lot of it is out of Stet’s hands, but you know he’ll go in and compete and do the best he can.” The Rams will likely carry three quarterbacks, and with former Los Angeles backup Jimmy Garoppolo an unrestricted free agent considering retirement, there’s a chance Bennett could stay with the team even if Simpson is awarded the backup job.

Fromm knows from his experience in the NFL how unpredictable quarterback situations can be. “You never know in the league what they are looking for, or what fits the mold of the room,” Fromm said. “Do they want a guy to provide competition, or a guy that has a ton of experience with other teams to be more of a counselor (to Simpson)? “You see a lot of teams attack the quarterback room in different ways.” Indeed, there’s a chance Bennett might ultimately get traded to another team for a more experienced backup before the season starts. Former Georgia national championship quarterback Buck Belue advocated for the Falcons to acquire Bennett earlier in the offseason. Fromm doesn’t rule out any team.