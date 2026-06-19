Georgia Bulldogs State’s top undecided prospect headlines the weekend’s UGA official visitors There’s a lighter slate in town for the last OV weekend of the offseason. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is interviewed after the 2025 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 28-7 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 6, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 57 minutes ago Share

The sun is setting on the annual June official visit season in Athens. Georgia hosted two prospects for G-Day officials back in April. The staff didn’t host any more until seven during the May 15 scavenger hunt weekend. The staff took the next weekend off and hosted 16 officials on May 29. The Bulldogs then hosted 10 and 12 more official visitors on the weekends of June 5 and June 12, respectively. The overall volume of those previous five weeks is why this final weekend slate feels a little light with just five. Georgia hosted two prospects for G-Day officials back in April. The staff didn’t host any more until seven during the May 15 scavenger hunt weekend. The staff took the next weekend off and hosted 16 officials on May 29. The Bulldogs then hosted 10 and 12 more official visitors on the weekends of June 5 and June 12, respectively. The overall volume of those previous five weeks is why this final weekend slate feels a little light with just five. There have been several cancellations as prospects have already found their future college homes and shut down their recruitments. That doesn’t mean this weekend in Athens will have its share of curiosities in town, such as: There have been several cancellations as prospects have already found their future college homes and shut down their recruitments. That doesn’t mean this weekend in Athens will have its share of curiosities in town, such as:

4-star S Ta’Shawn Poole : The highest-rated uncommitted prospect in Georgia and the nation’s No. 5 prospect at his position

4-star OL Dewey Young : A big body from Michigan who has reportedly taken OVs to Colorado, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Syracuse, South Carolina and West Virginia

3-star Jacobi Pasley : A West Virginia WR commit who might be the fastest football player in the state of Georgia this fall

3-star Brennan Drummond : 3-star in-state safety at North Oconee High

3-star Preston Glasco: A fast-rising in-state CB target currently committed to Connecticut As always, this schedule is subject to change, but that’s the latest intel on RSVPs for this weekend. By our latest count, the Bulldogs have hosted 48 official visitors since April. Of those 48, nine were already committed to Georgia when they took their visits. Georgia has converted eight of the remaining 39 official visitors into commits during or after their time in Athens. Seven of those OVs committed to another school.

That leaves several high-value targets who’ve seen the program this month and have yet to make their decisions, with Georgia very much in play.

June 19-21 (5) Player Rankings Resides Status 4-star Ta’Shawn Poole No. 5 S/No. 64 Macon, Ga. Undecided 4-star Dewey Young No. 19 IOL/No. 292 Kalamazoo, Mich. Undecided 3-star Jacobi Pasley No. 64 ATH/No. 883 Hinesville, Ga. West Virginia 3-star Brennan Drummond No. 89 S/No. 883 Bogart, Ga. Undecided 3-star Preston Glasco No. 158 CB/No. 1599 Loganville, Ga. UConn Optimal scenario: Coming from third place to snag Poole would be quite the feat. Especially since the Bulldogs do not have a single DB commit in their 17-man class to date. Likely scenario: Georgia flips both Glasco and Pasley. Pasley offers a lot of speed on a 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame. Georgia also scores major points with Drummond. What needs to happen: Those flips would add class depth, but the real juice in the days to come should come from prospects who have already taken their official visit to UGA. 4-star DL Kadin Fife is one of those. Georgia also needs to weather another official visit for 4-star DL Karlos May. May, who just saw Auburn, plans to visit Ohio State this weekend. Sentell’s Intel: What to watch for this weekend DawgNation will be looking to see if 2028 5-star QB commit Jayden Wade returns to UGA. Wade spoke to reporters at the Elite 11 earlier this month about potential trips to see both LSU and Michigan.

That makes it even more important for him to keep returning to Athens as much as possible. The breakdown on Poole is that his decision has long been seen as a battle between FSU and Tennessee, but Georgia has come on stronger of late. Young is an interesting case, but there’s a wide range of options for him to sort through. He’s taken a lot of official visits, both midweek and on weekends, up to this point. Glasco and Pasley seem like the two most interesting targets, not just because they are flip candidates. Glasco plays for Grayson High and missed all but two games last fall because of a hip labrum injury. He’s exploded over the last three weeks as schools like South Carolina, Georgia, and Vanderbilt have worked him out in camp settings. The Bulldogs have seen him twice and extended both an offer and an official visit opportunity this week.