AJC Varsity Softball legend surprises Buford pitcher with national player of the year award The top-ranked player in the class of 2026, Caroline Stanton set career school records in multiple pitching categories. Former Buford standout pitcher Caroline Stanton was awarded the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year trophy by softball legend Cat Osterman on Tuesday. (Joe Greer/Courtesy)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

Cat Osterman said Tuesday morning made her “two for two” in surprising one of her star protégés, former Buford pitcher Caroline Stanton. Osterman’s first surprise was good — the softball legend unexpectedly attended Stanton’s signing with the University of Florida in November 2025 — but she outdid herself on Tuesday.

Osterman presented Stanton with the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year trophy at Buford High School. Stanton was quickly mobbed by teammates, family and friends in an ambush of appreciation. “I definitely was so surprised and overwhelmed, but I’m so thankful,” Stanton said. “No one better could have given it to me.” Stanton led Buford to a state championship in the fall of 2025 before enrolling early at Florida for the spring semester. Tuesday’s return to Buford was her first since leaving to play for the Gators. Stanton thought she was just coming back for recognition as Gatorade’s Georgia Player of the Year, which she won on Friday. The national award was a fitting final accolade for Stanton, who won three state championships and finished with a 36-0 senior year.

The top-ranked player in the 2026 class set career school records in ERA (0.62), shutouts (33), strikeouts per seven innings (11.97), WHIP (0.67) and no-hitters (13). Five of Stanton’s 13 career no-hitters were perfect games.

Stanton also dominated at the plate, batting .389 on her career with 43 home runs and 125 RBI. Her leadership was also key to the Wolves’ undefeated season in 2025, beginning with the moment they lost the 2024 state championship by a run. “She had told me down there in Columbus when we were walking back to the bus, she was like, ‘Coach, I promise you we’re going to be back, and we’re going to play for it,’” Buford coach Trent Adams said. “And you hear that, and you kind of think, ‘Yeah, that was good,’ but she led in the locker room and especially on the field.” Softball legend Cat Osterman presented former Buford standout pitcher Caroline Stanton with the 2025-2026 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year trophy at Buford High School on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Jack Leo/AJC) Osterman also won Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year as a standout pitcher for Cy Springs (Texas) in 2001. The three-time Olympic medalist and three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year coached Stanton on her travel team for the last two summers.