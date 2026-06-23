Robert Suarez returns to San Diego

Former Padres closer thriving as setup man for Braves.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Robert Suarez reacts after striking out Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer to end the seventh inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 4-3 over Toronto Blue Jays. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
SAN DIEGO — When Robert Suarez is called upon to pitch this week, it won’t be the first time he has done so at Petco Park. But it will be the first time he has done so against the Padres, against the organization that first gave him a major shot.
“Grateful, very grateful,” Suarez said Monday via team interpreter Franco Garcia.
Suarez, the Braves’ setup man, and arguably the team’s top offseason acquisition, was an All-Star closer for the Padres the past two seasons. He was a dominant force by saving 76 games, striking out 67 hitters in 67 1/3 innings.
A three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves signed in December meant a new place to pitch, but also a new role with closer Raisel Iglesias already a fixture at the back end of the Braves’ bullpen.
“It’s never a great situation where you know if a guy has to do something begrudgingly, but there’s never been any of that,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I’m sure even when he signed here, (Braves president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) had those types of conversations with him, and he’s been great, man. He’s been the ultimate teammate. It’s been a great weapon for us.”
Suarez is 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in 32 innings for the Braves. He has struck out 26 hitters and allowed just two earned runs as hitters struggle to cope with his 100-mph fastball and 90-mph change-up.
It’s only the fifth MLB season for the 35-year-old Venezuelan who spent seven years pitching in Mexico, Japan and the minors before the Padres gave him a shot in 2022, then made him their full-time closer in 2024.
“A lot of advice and counsel from friends, teammates, coaches that I think helped me become a better person, a better pro, a better player and better on the field,” Suarez said of his professional growth in San Diego. “Happy to be back. Happy to see some of the old teammates that I’ve had those friendships (with) for over a few years now.”
Suarez only has four saves this season because his role is typically to follow left-hander Dylan Lee after the seventh inning and precede the right-handed Iglesias in the ninth. That trio has become one of the best in baseball as part of a bullpen that has been as consistent as it has been dominant.
And so while Suarez is grateful for his time with the Padres, the Braves are just as grateful he chose to pitch on their side in 2026.
“It changes our bullpen with a guy like that, that’s willing to pitch in any inning, whatever you feel like maybe it’s the toughest part of a lineup or it’s the highest-leverage spot, (Suarez is) typically getting the ball,” Weiss said. “So gives us great flexibility when you get deep into games and you can unleash him at any time. And he’s great person, great teammate, get zero ego, obviously, if he’s willing to do the things he does. That’s a guy that has changed our bullpen.”
“This guy certainly could have a case to be a closer, really, with any team in the league, but he’s willing to take on the role that he has and he’s been great at it.”