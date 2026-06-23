Atlanta Braves Robert Suarez returns to San Diego Former Padres closer thriving as setup man for Braves. Atlanta Braves pitcher Robert Suarez reacts after striking out Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer to end the seventh inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 4-3 over Toronto Blue Jays. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 26 minutes ago Share

SAN DIEGO — When Robert Suarez is called upon to pitch this week, it won’t be the first time he has done so at Petco Park. But it will be the first time he has done so against the Padres, against the organization that first gave him a major shot. “Grateful, very grateful,” Suarez said Monday via team interpreter Franco Garcia. Suarez, the Braves’ setup man, and arguably the team’s top offseason acquisition, was an All-Star closer for the Padres the past two seasons. He was a dominant force by saving 76 games, striking out 67 hitters in 67 1/3 innings.

A three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves signed in December meant a new place to pitch, but also a new role with closer Raisel Iglesias already a fixture at the back end of the Braves’ bullpen. “It’s never a great situation where you know if a guy has to do something begrudgingly, but there’s never been any of that,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I’m sure even when he signed here, (Braves president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) had those types of conversations with him, and he’s been great, man. He’s been the ultimate teammate. It’s been a great weapon for us.” Suarez is 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in 32 innings for the Braves. He has struck out 26 hitters and allowed just two earned runs as hitters struggle to cope with his 100-mph fastball and 90-mph change-up. It’s only the fifth MLB season for the 35-year-old Venezuelan who spent seven years pitching in Mexico, Japan and the minors before the Padres gave him a shot in 2022, then made him their full-time closer in 2024.

“A lot of advice and counsel from friends, teammates, coaches that I think helped me become a better person, a better pro, a better player and better on the field,” Suarez said of his professional growth in San Diego. “Happy to be back. Happy to see some of the old teammates that I’ve had those friendships (with) for over a few years now.”