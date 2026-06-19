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Legendary Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall will enter College Baseball Hall of Fame

Hall coached the Yellow Jackets from 1994 through 2025, earning ACC coach of the year honors five times.
Georgia Tech baseball head coach Danny Hall talks with staff members before their game against Auburn at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Hall was then in his 31st season as Tech's head baseball coach. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia Tech baseball head coach Danny Hall talks with staff members before their game against Auburn at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Hall was then in his 31st season as Tech's head baseball coach. (Jason Getz / AJC)
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Legendary Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall has been selected for induction to the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Thursday.

Hall will enter the Hall of Fame on Feb. 11, 2027, during a ceremony in Overland Park, Kansas. He’s part of a 21-member class that also includes Barry Bonds (Arizona State), Buster Posey (Florida State), Marquis Grissom (Florida A&M) and Jeff Brantley (Mississippi State).

One of the most accomplished individuals in Tech’s sports history, Hall coached the Yellow Jackets from 1994 through 2025, earning ACC coach of the year honors five times. His teams won eight ACC regular-season championships, five ACC tournament titles and made 25 NCAA tournament appearances, along with three trips to the College World Series.

Tech was consistently competitive under Hall. He went 1,244-676 as the Jackets’ leader. His program saw 150 players selected in the MLB draft over 32 years. Hall also coached at Kent State (1988-93), where he won two MAC championships and earned two conference coach of the year honors (1992, 1993).

Hall left a permanent impact on Tech baseball that’ll carry for years to come. His assistant, James Ramsey, replaced him following his retirement and won the ACC Coach of the Year award in his first season, helping guide the Jackets to historic offensive success.