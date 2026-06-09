Lake Oconee Academy rallies to claim No. 1 in Class A Div. II all-sports standings

The Titans were still in fourth place behind Screven County, Trion and Metter heading into the last 10 days of the spring season.

The Titans were still in fourth place behind Screven County, Trion and Metter heading into the last 10 days of the spring season.

In fact, the Titans were still in fourth place behind Screven County, Trion and Metter heading into the last 10 days of the spring season but won state championships in boys golf and girls golf and had a fifth-place finish in baseball, putting them at the top with 1,174.4 points.

Lake Oconee Academy, mired in sixth place at the end of the winter championships, rallied in the final days of the 2025-26 athletic calendar and finished in first place in Class A Division II in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools.

Lake Oconee Academy, a public charter school in Greensboro, also won a state title in cheerleading during the fall.

“We are so proud of the hard work of our student-athletes and coaches on another outstanding year in athletics at Lake Oconee Academy,” Titans athletic director Chris Ingle said. “There are literally thousands of hours behind all of the state championships, runners-ups, final fours, and playoff wins. None of this could happen without the support of the LOA community of administrators, teachers, support staff, sponsors, and parents. To begin the year with a state championship in competition cheer along with success in several fall sports and to end the year with two golf state championships and every spring sports team advancing to at least the Elite 8 is truly historic for our school.”

Schools can earn up to 100 points in each of 31 sports, and those points are multiplied (1.3, 1.2 or 1.1 times, based on national and GHSA participation numbers and titles awarded in the sport) for a total score in each sport. A school’s overall score is made up of its top eight boys finishes, top eight girls finishes, and next-best finish regardless of gender (or co-ed).

Trion won a state championships in girls soccer and finished in second place with 1,147.7 points, just 26.7 behind Lake Oconee Academy. Metter won a title in girls track and field and landed in third place with 1,135.1 points, and Screven County was fourth with 978 points.