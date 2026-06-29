Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts hopes to spend rest of career with Falcons: ‘Lot more to come’ Star tight end signed a 3-year contract extension Monday. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. catches the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 38 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Kyle Pitts admitted he didn’t know a long-term contract with the Falcons was in the cards when he signed the franchise tag this spring, but he’s grateful the team’s new regime delivered one. “It was more so, ‘OK, that was my opportunity that Atlanta picked it back up to give me another year to showcase,’” Pitts said Monday, “and then it was just time to squeeze the rag and just grind. I was fortunate I got the call and the interest in the long term, and when it happened, it was pretty great.” Pitts inked his three-year, $54 million contract extension on Monday, keeping the reigning second-team All-Pro tight end with the Falcons through 2028 — at least.

“I’m here for hopefully the rest of my career,” Pitts said, “and I just want to keep doing well each year and get us over that hump.” The hump in reference is the postseason. The Falcons haven’t made the playoffs, let alone finished with a winning record, during Pitts’ five-year career. When he was asked during OTAs whether he wanted to stay with the Falcons long-term, Pitts said he wanted to win. But the 25-year-old Pitts also values loyalty and consistency. When he committed to Florida out of high school, the Gators went 4-7 the year before. They were one of the nation’s best when he left. The journey taught Pitts a valuable lesson in patience, and he found he enjoys the grind. Now entering his sixth season with the Falcons, he believes the organization has the pieces in place to “break through,” even if it’s not on everybody else’s timeline.

“We have the team, we have the guys,” Pitts said. “I’ve been here, I’ve seen it, I’ve seen five years of ball. There’s a lot more to come, but knowing what we have here is something special and it’s just something to take to this next level.”

Pitts, who’s the third highest-paid tight end in NFL history with an average annual value of $18 million, is being compensated to be a core piece to the Falcons’ turnaround. He wants to do his part as well as possible, be it running routes, blocking or becoming a mentor to rookies — he’s had conversations about leadership with tight ends coach Kevin Koger for the first time in his career. He’s always been that way, he said, but it’s more enhanced now. To whom much is given, much is required, Pitts said. But the league’s highest-drafted tight end doesn’t feel any added weight, any additional pressure, to deliver. “I never really put pressure on myself,” Pitts said. “It’s more so just knowing what I can do and what I bring to the table. … Pressure’s not something even in my mind.” Pitts delivered a resurgent 2025 season, leading the team and ranking second among tight ends with 88 receptions for 928 yards to go along with a career-high five touchdowns. He particularly flourished over the final six games, hauling in 39 passes for 469 yards and four scores.

The Falcons hope the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Pitts will carry the momentum into next season, and Pitts feels he still hasn’t peaked as a player. “One hundred percent,” Pitts said when asked if his best football is still ahead. “I think there’s a lot more out there, a lot more to get, and a lot more things to keep grinding towards. It’s cool to see.” A key reason for Pitts’ turnaround is tight ends coach Kevin Koger. After returning home from the Falcons’ 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 23, the two shared a deep conversation — one that proved a launching pad for Pitts’ strong finish. Pitts looks in the mirror every day to find areas to improve. Faith is one. “God is the driver of my car,” he said. “And I’m just trying to find ways to be better for him.” And collectively, be it his maturity, mentality or faith, Pitts said his head space gets better each year.

“Self-talk and confidence is a big thing in life, not even just football,” Pitts said. “When I was going through that funk, I feel like to be able to get back on track and get back in my book, that was the main thing for me and knowing where it helps me go.” Pitts’ late-season surge was enough for the Falcons to place the franchise tag on him this spring, and he proved enough this summer to new coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham to warrant a long-term commitment. “Kyle has earned this opportunity through the consistency he’s shown every day and the growth he’s made both on and off the field,” Cunningham said in a statement on AtlantaFalcons.com. “When we approach any contract decision, we’re always looking at the broader NFL landscape. How the market is evolving, where it’s headed, and how that aligns with our long-term roster strategy. “That process-driven approach allows us to reward our own players while maintaining flexibility moving forward. We’re excited about the player Kyle is today and even more about the trajectory he’s on. … We’ll continue to work towards drafting, developing, and retaining our own, and Kyle is a great example of that.” Pitts wasn’t drafted, nor developed, by this iteration of the Falcons’ regime. But he’s been retained by the organization that made his dream come true in April 2021, and he’s still driven by the same desire to prove them right.