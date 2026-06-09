Jefferson outlasts region rival for first place in Class 3A all-sports standings

Jefferson’s Danny Krutules, right, goes against Westover School’s Tylar Mansfield in the Class 3A 157 lb weight class during the round of 16 of the GHSA Traditional Wrestling Championship at The Arena at Southlake, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Morrow, Ga. Jefferson’s Krutules won 20-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Jefferson won state championships in boys traditional and duals wrestling in the winter, added a girls soccer title in the spring.

Jefferson won state championships in boys traditional and duals wrestling in the winter, added a girls soccer title in the spring.

Jefferson won state championships in boys traditional and duals wrestling in the winter, added a girls soccer title in the spring and finished the school year with 1,632.4 points. The traditional wrestling title was the school’s 26th since 1983, and the duals title was its 22nd since 2002. The Dragons’ girls soccer title was the first in school history.

Jefferson seized control of the Class 3A athletics race in 2025-26 by adding more championships to its long line of success in wrestling, and the Dragons went on to outlast Oconee County for first place in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools.

Schools can earn up to 100 points in each of 31 sports, and those points are multiplied (1.3, 1.2 or 1.1 times, based on national and GHSA participation numbers and titles awarded in the sport) for a total score in each sport. A school’s overall score is made up of its top eight boys finishes, top eight girls finishes and next-best finish regardless of gender (or co-ed).

Oconee County, which plays in Region 8 along with Jefferson, finished in second place with 1,601 points and had the highest-scoring girls teams. The Warriors won their fourth consecutive championship in boys cross country and first ever in boys track and field.

First place overall was essentially locked up for the Dragons when they defeated Oconee County 2-1 in the girls soccer championship game.

Class 3A results