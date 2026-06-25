Georgia Tech baseball to compete in Live Like Lou Jax Classic in 2027

The Georgia Tech baseball team, pictured in May 2026, will face Cincinnati, Illinois and Tennessee in the Live Like Lou Jax Baseball Classic in 2027. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Georgia Tech baseball will head to the Sunshine State next season.

The Yellow Jackets will take part in the fourth annual Live Like Lou Jax Classic at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, from Feb. 26-28, 2027. The early-season tournament will see the Yellow Jackets face Cincinnati, Illinois and Tennessee in a round-robin format.

The event is partnered with the Live Like Lou Foundation, a nonprofit named after former New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig aimed at raising funds for ALS research.

Ryan Holloway, founder and chief executive officer for Peak Events — the tournament’s organizer — said in a news release that the company’s goal is to continue building one of the premier early-season events in college baseball, while also “helping advance Live Like Lou’s mission to leave ALS better than we found it.”