Georgia Bulldogs Georgia baseball vs. Oklahoma: Game time, matchup info for CWS rematch Georgia defeated Texas 2-0 Tuesday and will advance to play Oklahoma on Wednesday. Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (3) hits a homer during an NCAA baseball College World Series game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 15, 2026 in Omaha, Neb. Oklahoma won 4-3. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

By Hunter DeLauder 47 minutes ago Share

Georgia staved off elimination Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Texas. The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns for the second time in three days and will now face Oklahoma Wednesday at 7 p.m. ​What was billed as a potential high-scoring affair turned into quite the pitchers’ duel between UGA’s Dylan Vigue and Texas’ Luke Harrison. Each came into their respective outings with some uncertainty but put any doubts to bed with two great starts.

​Through the first four innings, each pitcher was trading blows like two heavyweights in the ring, combining for zero runs, 18 strikeouts and just two hits — both by Texas. Once the starters were pulled, it became a battle of the bullpens. Fortunately for Georgia, it won the battle after tacking on an insurance run in the seventh and Bogart native Justin Byrd’s heroics in relief. ​Looking at Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma, the Sooners will start another freshman on the mound in Nick Wesloski. The right-hander has made 13 appearances this season — just one start — posting a 4.03 ERA in 29 innings and has a 29-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

​Wesloski made his only start of the year during regionals against The Citadel back on May 31, where he threw seven innings, allowed six hits, five runs (three earned), walked three, and struck out as many.