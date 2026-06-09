GAC takes lead in spring, holds on to top 3A-A Private all-sports standings

Greater Atlanta Christian won the National High School Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, in February. Pictured, from left, are Brady Gessner, Santi Bisogno, Jack Morrison, Marcello Bisogno, Harrison Kemp, Alexander Paden, Freddy Dougah, Jason Eigbedion and Simon Dong. Ben Hawkins is not pictured. The event was an invitational of the eight highest-rated teams nationwide based on Universal Tennis Rating. (Courtesy of Greater Atlanta Christian)

GAC trailed Hebron Christian by 69.6 points heading into the spring championship season but overcame the deficit with a state championship in boys tennis and top-five finishes in six other sports to finish with 1,640 points. Hebron Christian won a state title in girls track and field in the spring and finished in third place with 1,597.8 points. Both schools won four state championships during the school year.

Greater Atlanta Christian survived a back-and-forth battle with Hebron Christian during the 2025-26 school year and withstood late rallies by Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’ to finish in first place in Class 3A-A Private in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools.

“The success we experienced this year is the result of coaches who invest deeply in young people and student-athletes who work hard, support one another, and represent GAC in a first-class manner,” Greater Atlanta Christian athletic director and head football coach Tim Hardy said. “We are grateful for what they accomplished and proud of how they accomplished it.”

Wesleyan, in fifth place after the winter championships, made the biggest move during the spring, climbing to second place with 1,633.1 points, falling just 6.9 points short of GAC’s total. It was the smallest margin of victory in any of the eight classifications. Wesleyan won a spring state title in baseball but also got a late boost from top-four finishes in seven other sports.

Schools can earn up to 100 points in each of 31 sports, and those points are multiplied (1.3, 1.2 or 1.1 times, based on national and GHSA participation numbers and titles awarded in the sport) for a total score in each sport. A school’s overall score is made up of its top eight boys finishes, top eight girls finishes and next-best finish regardless of gender (or co-ed).

Holy Innocents’ won four state titles during the school year, and all of them came in the spring, helping the Golden Bears move from sixth place to fourth. The championships came in boys track and field and girls golf, soccer and tennis.