Georgia Bulldogs ESPN writer predicts ‘bad season’ for former Georgia star Brock Bowers The tight end, coming off injuries, has a new QB situation. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (front) is brought down by then-Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean was traded from Philadelphia to Las Vegas and will be Bowers’ teammate this season. (Matt Rourke/AP 2025)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

The verdict on Brock Bowers is that he’s headed for a “bad season” with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to one veteran ESPN writer. It’s safe to say that, somewhere, Georgia football fans who have followed Bowers’ NFL career after following his development in Athens are snickering and shaking their heads. Bowers’ career with the Bulldogs was no less than spectacular from the time he won FWAA Freshman of the Year honors in helping lead UGA to the national title in 2021, through his junior season of 2023. Bowers finished his Georgia career with 175 catches in his three seasons for 2,538 yards with 19 receiving touchdowns — both school records for a tight end — along with five rushing touchdowns.

ESPN’s Tristan Cockcroft, in a fantasy football-themed article, pointed to questions about Bowers’ health and a new quarterback situation that “won’t fuel bounce-back excitement” in his analysis. Bowers set the all-time NFL rookie tight end record for receptions (112) and receiving yards (1,194) in 2024, but last season, he was slowed by a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a knee bone bruise and missed five games. Cockcroft’s June 17 article on ESPN.com, which features a picture of Bowers, suggests that onlookers pay “attention to his progress during the preseason.” Bowers told ESPN in May he felt grateful and was back to practice at full speed after recording 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season.

New Raiders coach Klint Kubiak would likely disagree with ESPN’s recent projection on Bowers’ upcoming season based on his early impressions of the former Georgia All-American and two-time national champion.

“He’s kind of a football robot, in a good way,” Kubiak told NFL.com last month. “He’s a football robot from heaven. He’s a Cadillac out there. We’ve got to get the most out of Brock.” Hondo Carpenter, who covers the Raiders for SI.com, believes the Las Vegas NFL franchise will do just that, and more, coming off a 3-14 season after hiring Kubiak and bringing in former UGA stars Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to bolster the defense. “The Raiders have a legitimate Super Bowl championship offense — and offensive play caller — in coach Klint Kubiak,” Carpenter said. “Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza are both upgrades from (former Las Vegas QB) Geno Smith, and they have an offensive line that’s now healthy and upgraded.”