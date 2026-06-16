Drake Baldwin returns from IL, hitting leadoff vs. Giants

Drake Baldwin is back.
The Braves catcher, reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, was in the lineup Tuesday and scheduled to hit leadoff against the Giants at Truist Park in the opening game of a three-game series. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year hasn’t played since May 18.
“Knowing I’m playing today and can help the team win is definitely a good feeling,” Baldwin said inside the Braves’ clubhouse. “Just pretty excited to be back and be able to contribute.”
Baldwin played six innings May 18 during a 12-0 loss to the Marlins in Miami and at some point during the course of that game strained the oblique muscle on his right side. He hasn’t played since during the first IL stint of his young MLB career.
The Braves (46-25) will be thankful to get his bat back in the lineup after a 1-4 road trip in which they averaged three runs per game.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job in his absence. Been some ebbs and flows to the offense like there typically is,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I thought our guys did a real nice job, but it’s certainly nice to have him back in the lineup. It’s just a name that moves the needle offensively. It’s an impact guy.”
Despite missing 24 games, Baldwin is still tied for the second-most home runs among NL catchers, has the third-most RBIs and fourth-most hits. He said the oblique injury hasn’t been too much of a concern as it pertains to his defensive effort, but being able to take his, “best swing,” was the top obstacle in his return.
Baldwin was sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett over the weekend and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a game in Jacksonville. That homer left Baldwin’s bat at 110.4 mph and traveled 364 feet.
A second rehab game, scheduled for Sunday, was rained out. Baldwin and the Braves, however, have access to the Trajekt Arc hitting machine that robotically simulates an at-bat.
“Having, like, the Trajekt you’re able to take some swings at essentially game speed and just kind of build the confidence and kind of trust it at that game speed and highest level,” Baldwin said. “Last swing in the game on Saturday felt pretty good. I wanted to know, like a 3-1 count, being able to take my best swing, and I was able to do that. If I can do that, I knew I was trusting it, and back to going good.”
With Baldwin sidelined, and with fellow catcher Sean Murphy out with a broken finger, catchers Chadwick Tromp, Austin Wynns and Sandy León (the only one of those still with the team) went a combined 8-for-73 from the plate.