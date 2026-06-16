Drake Baldwin returns from IL, hitting leadoff vs. Giants

The Braves catcher, reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, was in the lineup Tuesday and scheduled to hit leadoff against the Giants at Truist Park in the opening game of a three-game series. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year hasn’t played since May 18.

“Knowing I’m playing today and can help the team win is definitely a good feeling,” Baldwin said inside the Braves’ clubhouse. “Just pretty excited to be back and be able to contribute.”

Baldwin played six innings May 18 during a 12-0 loss to the Marlins in Miami and at some point during the course of that game strained the oblique muscle on his right side. He hasn’t played since during the first IL stint of his young MLB career.

The Braves (46-25) will be thankful to get his bat back in the lineup after a 1-4 road trip in which they averaged three runs per game.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job in his absence. Been some ebbs and flows to the offense like there typically is,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I thought our guys did a real nice job, but it’s certainly nice to have him back in the lineup. It’s just a name that moves the needle offensively. It’s an impact guy.”