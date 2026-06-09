Columbus holds off county schools duo for No. 1 in Class 2A in all-sports race

Columbus came out on top in Class 2A in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools. (Jason Getz/AJC)

In addition to their state championships in game day cheerleading and boys cross country, Columbus had two state runners-up and 12 more teams that finished in the top five.

In addition to their state championships in game day cheerleading and boys cross country, Columbus had two state runners-up and 12 more teams that finished in the top five.

Although the Blue Devils finished with fewer state titles than the top two challengers — two titles compared to three for Morgan County and four for Pierce County — they were near the top in nearly every sport. In addition to their state championships in game day cheerleading and boys cross country, Columbus had two state runners-up and 12 more teams that finished in the top five.

Columbus, challenged throughout the 2025-26 school year by Morgan County and in the spring by Pierce County, came out on top in Class 2A in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools.

Columbus finished with 1,631.6 points, the sixth-most in any classification, with a 100-point margin of victory over second-place Morgan County. Columbus also had the top boys program (726.1 points) and top girls program (823.0) in the classification.

Schools can earn up to 100 points in each of 31 sports, and those points are multiplied (1.3, 1.2 or 1.1 times, based on national and GHSA participation numbers and titles awarded in the sport) for a total score in each sport. A school’s overall score is made up of its top eight boys finishes, top eight girls finishes and next-best finish regardless of gender (or co-ed).

Morgan County trailed Columbus by just 3.8 points heading into the spring championships but couldn’t keep pace with the Blue Devils despite winning the state title in baseball. The Bulldogs also won championships in volleyball and boys basketball.

Pierce County was in fourth place after the winter championships but put itself in the chase for first place by winning three of its four state titles in the spring, bringing home the trophy in boys golf, boys tennis and girls tennis to go along with its cheerleading title won in the fall. The Bears finished in third place with 1,440.9 points.