Canion one of UGA’s ‘biggest upside’ additions after leaving Georgia Tech
‘If he can live up to his potential, Canion can be a No. 1 option for UGA this year,’ analyst says of wide recei.
Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion warms up during G-Day at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. Canion, a transfer from Georgia Tech out of Warner Robins High, had one catch for 9 yards in the spring game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Canion’s potential is a big reason for excitement this fall.
“His numbers won’t jump out at anyone (33 catches, 480 yards), but personnel staffers across the country viewed the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Canion as one of the biggest upside receivers in the portal,” Hummer wrote. “He’s a big body on the outside who fits what Mike Bobo likes in an X-receiver. If he can live up to his potential, Canion can be a No. 1 option for UGA this year.”
Canion was Georgia’s lone transfer addition at wide receiver. The Bulldogs have had success in finding talent there, with Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young being recent examples.
Canion’s game mirrors that of Young, as Georgia hopes to use the former’s size to win on the outside.
The Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart have long known about Canion’s potential, dating back to his time at Warner Robins High School. The Bulldogs landed two of Canion’s former teammates in Rasean Dinkins and Isaiah Gibson.
Smart wishes Georgia had landed Canion two years prior.
“We got a receiver that we probably should have gotten out of high school,” Smart said of Canion in a February interview with Glory Glory. “We didn’t. He went to a rival school and he got better. He got developed. We think he’s really talented. We’re excited as hell about Canion, and he’s going to be a good player. Like, we know him. He’s got two players on our team that played with him in high school.
“So, we don’t go after necessarily the flashiest, biggest guy. We go after the guy that fits — the guy that is a fit for us.”
Canion missed time this spring with an ankle injury, but the Bulldogs like what they’ve seen from him so far. He had one reception for 9 yards in Georgia’s spring game.
Georgia is largely counting on its younger receivers to make leaps. Redshirt freshman Talyn Taylor and sophomore CJ Wiley are former top recruits who are poised for bigger roles this fall.
But it hopes that one of its newest additions — Canion — can make an immediate impact this fall.