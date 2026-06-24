Canion one of UGA’s ‘biggest upside’ additions after leaving Georgia Tech

Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion warms up during G-Day at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. Canion, a transfer from Georgia Tech out of Warner Robins High, had one catch for 9 yards in the spring game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

‘If he can live up to his potential, Canion can be a No. 1 option for UGA this year,’ analyst says of wide recei.

‘If he can live up to his potential, Canion can be a No. 1 option for UGA this year,’ analyst says of wide recei.

Georgia football brought in just nine players via the transfer portal this offseason, but it appears the Bulldogs opted for quality over quantity.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion, who spent his first two seasons at Georgia Tech, has earned consistent praise for what he might bring to the Bulldogs’ offense. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports tabbed Canion as an important transfer addition for Georgia.

Canion’s potential is a big reason for excitement this fall.

“His numbers won’t jump out at anyone (33 catches, 480 yards), but personnel staffers across the country viewed the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Canion as one of the biggest upside receivers in the portal,” Hummer wrote. “He’s a big body on the outside who fits what Mike Bobo likes in an X-receiver. If he can live up to his potential, Canion can be a No. 1 option for UGA this year.”