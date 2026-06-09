AJC Varsity

Buford leads wire-to-wire, holds off Walton for top spot in 6A all-sports standings

The Wolves’ four state titles came in football, fast-pitch softball, boys lacrosse and girls track and field.
Buford’s Tyriq Green (center) holds the trophy next to Graham Houston (left) and Bryce Perry-Wright (right) after their team's 28-21 win over Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Buford’s Tyriq Green (center) holds the trophy next to Graham Houston (left) and Bryce Perry-Wright (right) after their team's 28-21 win over Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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2 hours ago

Buford started the 2025-26 school year with a state title in fast-pitch softball and a national championship in football, finished it with two more state titles and six other top-five finishes in the spring, and ended the year as the highest-scoring athletic program in Class 6A in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools.

The Wolves’ four state titles came in football, fast-pitch softball, boys lacrosse and girls track and field, helping them build a total of 1,667.5 points for the year, second only to Class 4A Marist in any classification. The four championships tied for the most in Class 6A with West Forsyth, which finished fourth in the standings.

Schools can earn up to 100 points in each of 31 sports, and those points are multiplied (1.3, 1.2 or 1.1 times, based on national and GHSA participation numbers and titles awarded in the sport) for a total score in each sport. A school’s overall score is made up of its top eight boys finishes, top eight girls finishes, and next-best finish regardless of gender (or co-ed).

Walton was in fifth place after the winter championships but made a rush for the top spot in the spring. The Raiders won a championship in girls tennis and had top-four finishes in six other sports but ended the year in second place with 1,600.7 points.

North Gwinnett was running neck-and-neck with Buford through the fall and winter championship seasons but ultimately finished in third place with 1,521.1 points.

Class 6A results

Final overall 6A standings

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

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