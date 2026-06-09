AJC Varsity

Bremen leads from start to finish in Class A Division I all-sports standings

Vidalia, the state runner-up in baseball, was the top boys program for Class A Div. I.
Bremen coaches and players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Class A Division I fast-pitch softball championship on Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)
Bremen coaches and players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Class A Division I fast-pitch softball championship on Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)
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2 hours ago

Bremen opened the 2025-26 school year with the first fast-pitch softball state championship in school history and cruised to a first-place finish in Class A Division I in the inaugural AJC Varsity all-sports standings for Georgia High School Association schools.

The Blue Devils didn’t win another state title during the year, but they were boosted by top-five finishes in 11 other sports, including seven by their girls teams, and ended with 1,533.6 points. That was 214.6 points more than second-place Vidalia, the largest margin of victory in any of the eight classifications.

Schools can earn up to 100 points in each of 31 sports, and those points are multiplied (1.3, 1.2 or 1.1 times, based on national and GHSA participation numbers and titles awarded in the sport) for a total score in each sport. A school’s overall score is made up of its top eight boys finishes, top eight girls finishes, and next-best finish regardless of gender (or co-ed).

Vidalia was the state runner-up in baseball and boys and girls track and field and had three other top-five finishes in accumulating 1,319 points. Its 689.2 points by the boys teams were the most in the classification.

Bleckley County won the most state championships in the class with four — boys and girls cross country and boys and girls track and field. That’s the school’s most state titles in one school year in nine years. Bleckley County’s girls cross country team has won four consecutive championships.

The Royals were not in the top 10 of the Class A Division I standings after the winter championships but surged to a sixth-place finish with 1,097.6 points.

Class A Division I results

Note: Wesleyan and Athens Academy competed in the Class 3A-A Private division in the playoffs.

Final overall standings

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

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